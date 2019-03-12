How to turn on verbose booting mode in Windows 10 with a Registry edit

For many users, knowing the intricate details of how an operating system works is not a priority. But for a good number of power users with technical expertise, seeing and knowing exactly what is happening at the most basic levels of the system can be very important to the overall operation of a business enterprise.

The typical booting process for Microsoft Windows 10 is hidden from users by default because they typically don't need to see it. However, with a tweak to the Windows 10 Registry file, you can change that hidden booting mode into verbose booting mode. The more detailed information provided by the verbose booting mode could be extremely helpful when troubleshooting problems.

This how-to tutorial shows you how to turn on verbose booting mode by editing the Windows 10 Registry file.

Disclaimer: Editing the Windows Registry file is a serious undertaking. A corrupted Windows Registry file could render your computer inoperable, requiring a reinstallation of the Windows 10 operating system and loss of data. Back up the Windows 10 Registry file and create a valid restore point before you proceed.

Adding verbose booting mode

With your Windows 10 Registry file backed up, type regedit into the Cortana search box and click or tap the "regedit.exe" search result. The open registry editor should look something like Figure A.

Navigate to this specific key, buried deep within the file (Figure B):

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies\System

Right-click the System folder and select New | DWORD (32-bit) Value. In the ensuing dialog box (Figure C), give the new DWORD the name "VerboseStatus".

Now, to turn on verbose booting mode, double-click VerboseStatus and change its current value to 1 (Figure D). Click OK to complete the change.

When editing is finished, click the File menu of the Registry Editor and click the Exit item.

The next time you boot your PC you should see a much more detailed list of booting activity. The information contained in those details could be just the lead you need to troubleshoot a pesky problem.

Change the value of the VerboseStatus key back to zero to turn off verbose booting when you don't need it.

