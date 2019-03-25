How to use Franz for your one-stop-shop messenger needs

Franz is easy to install, easy to use, and makes your daily messaging task more efficient.

I tend to bounce between a lot of messaging accounts on different messaging services. Sometimes it becomes a real hassle to keep all of those windows under control, especially when I have a number of other windows open, and I'm trying to work efficiently. When that happens, I'm glad to have Franz along for the ride. Franz is a free messaging app for WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Slack, HipChat, Telegram and many more. It's easy to install, easy to use, and makes your daily messaging task considerably more efficient.

Franz is available for Linux, macOS, and Windows. I will demonstrate the installation and usage on Elementary OS Linux. The installation for macOS and Windows is done in the standard fashion (according to each platform), and the usage for the app is the same, regardless of the operating system.

Let's install and use Franz.

Installation

On the Linux platform, you have two options: Install on Ubuntu via .deb package or run on any Linux distribution, via an AppImage. I'm going to walk you through both processes. First the .deb file. Here's how:

Download the .deb file, from the Franz Download page, into your ~/Downloads directory. Open a terminal window. Change into the Downloads directory with the command cd ~/Downloads. Install the application with the command sudo dpkg -i franz*.deb Allow the installation to complete.

You should now be able to open Franz from your desktop menu.

To run the AppImage, here are the steps:

Download the AppImage file, from the Franz Download page, into your ~/Downloads directory. Open a terminal window. Change into the Downloads directory with the command cd ~/Downloads. Give the downloaded file the proper permissions with the command chmod u+x franz*.AppImage. To run Franz, issue the command ~/Downloads/franz*.AppImage.

Adding an account

The next step is to add an account to Franz. From the main window, click Services | Add New Service. In the resulting window (Figure A), click the service you want to add and then follow the directions (each service will have a different process).

After adding a service, you can go back and continue adding services until you have all of your accounts included. Once you're satisfied, close the Available services window, and you'll find yourself back on the main Franz window. You can switch between services, by clicking the Services menu and selecting the service you want to work with (Figure B).

At this point, each service will function exactly as you expect it—only all under one window. And that's all there is to installing and using the Franz messaging application. If you're wanting to get more efficient with your chatting on multiple services, you cannot go wrong with this handy tool.

