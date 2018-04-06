Search

How to use the quick filter feature in Apple Mail

Apple Mail's quick filter feature makes searching through that ever-growing inbox much more efficient.

April 6, 2018

Apple Mail is a fine email application that does the job of serving up your email in an efficient and elegant way, but Apple Mail is much more than a bare bones email client. In fact, power users might be surprised to find there are all kinds of extra features that help to make Apple's email tool quite efficient. One feature is the Quick Filter. With this tool you can quickly filter a mailbox by unread, flagged, to, cc, only with attachments, and only from a VIP. The feature is built in, and ready to make your email filtering a snap. How do you use the Quick Filter? Let me show you.

Open up Apple Mail on your MacBook or iMac. In the mailbox you want to filter, click on the Quick Filter icon to enable the filter. Click on the Filtered by entry and then, from the popup, select how you want to filter your inbox. You can select any filter necessary, and even combine filters to further narrow your search. Once you're done with the search, you can click the Quick Filter icon to disable the filter.

That's all there is to using the Apple Mail Quick Filter feature. Don't worry, if you can't narrow your results down enough, you can also click the Sort by drop-down and sort the filtered mailbox by Attachments, Date, Flags, From, Size, Subject, To, Unread, Oldest to Newest, or Newest to Oldest. If that's not enough, there's always the search feature. Chances are, the combination of those options will help you find exactly what it is you're searching for.

machero.jpg
Image: Apple

