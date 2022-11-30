How to use Trello as a Sidebar in Firefox for a simpler workflow

Learn how to easily work with Trello as a Sidebar with this handy Firefox extension.

Are you a Trello power user? Are you constantly adding new cards to your boards, but do you get tired of having to go back to the Trello tab to do so? You might be interested to know that there’s a simple way to interact with your Trello boards using a Firefox extension.

Imagine always having Trello at your fingertips without having to add yet another tab to Firefox. You could merely hit the keyboard shortcut to open the sidebar, work with any one of your Trello boards and then hit the keyboard shortcut again to close the sidebar.

Let me show you how to install this Firefox extension and how to use it, but with one warning: Trello as a Sidebar is not actively monitored by Mozilla, so the security of the extension cannot be guaranteed.

What you’ll need to install the Trello as a Sidebar Firefox extension

There are only two things you need for this extension to work, the Firefox browser and a valid Trello account. That’s it: Let’s get to the installation.

How to install the Trello as a Sidebar extension

Open Firefox and head to the Trello as a Sidebar page in the Firefox Browser Add-Ons section. Once there, click Add To Firefox (Figure A).

Figure A

When prompted, click Add and then Okay to finalize the installation.

How to use Trello as a Sidebar

The first thing you should do is make sure you’re signed into Trello from Firefox. Once you’ve done that, all you have to do is hit the CTRL+ALT+X keyboard shortcut to reveal the sidebar (Figure B).

Figure B

The Trello sidebar will immediately appear, showing you all of your boards and where you can begin to interact with them. You’ll use Trello exactly as you would in a regular tab, only from a handy sidebar.

When you’re done, hit the same keyboard shortcut to hide the sidebar. One thing you’ll quickly discover is that there is no button to click to reveal the sidebar — it’s all about the keyboard shortcut.

You can, however, change the shortcut to better fit your needs and phalange dexterity. To do that, click the Firefox menu and go to Add-ons and Themes. In that window, locate the Trello as a Sidebar extension where you’ll see the keyboard shortcut field (Figure C).

Figure C

In the Toggle The Sidebar text field, type the shortcut you wish to use, and you’re done. You can now reveal and hide the sidebar with your custom shortcut.

Conclusion

That’s all there is to installing and using the Trello to Sidebar extension in Firefox. This simple addition will make your Trello work a tad bit easier, which anyone looking to work smarter will appreciate.

