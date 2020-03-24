How to use URI commands to quickly locate settings pages in Windows 10

By combining the run dialog box and a specific set of URI commands, you can reach Windows 10 Settings practically instantly. The key is knowing the right URI.
The Settings app menu of Microsoft Windows 10 contains dozens of configuration screens that allow users to make changes to how the operating system works. Under normal circumstances, navigating through the labyrinth of menus is efficient enough for the occasional configuration change, but there is another way.
By combining the run dialog box and a specific set of commands known as Uniform Resource Identifiers (URI), users can skip a multitude of menu selections and corresponding mouse clicks to reach their configuration setting destination practically instantantly. The key is knowing the right Settings URI.
This how-to tutorial shows you how to combine the run dialog box and a list of available URIs to jump to specific configuration screens in Windows 10.
Use URI commands to quickly locate settings pages in Windows 10
The Settings app in Windows 10 is laid out as a series of categories and sections. Using the menu interface, users drill down until they find the page that contains the settings they are looking to change. Using the right URI, a user can skip the menu system completely and jump directly to the setting for which they are looking.
Note, for this example we are using the run dialog box, but the URI commands can also be entered into a command prompt or even the address bar, if it is active on your Windows 10 desktop.
To open the Settings main page, for example, press the keyboard combination Windows key + R to open the run dialog box and enter this URI: "ms-settings:" Ignore the quotes, as shown in Figure A.
Figure A
Pressing the Enter or clicking OK, will open the main Settings screen shown in Figure B.
Figure B
The URI "ms-settings:" is the root for all the other setting URIs. Delving deeper into Settings will require the entry of a category and a section. For example, "ms-settings:printers will open the Printer configuration screen, as shown in Figure C.
Figure C
Table A provides a complete list of Windows 10 Settings URIs you can use as a reference. If you find yourself tweaking a specific setting over and over, it might save you some precious time to remember how to get to that particular configuration screen quickly, without wading through menus.
Table A
Settings page
Commands
Settings main page
ms-settings:
System
Display
ms-settings:display
Display -> Night light settings
ms-settings:nightlight
Sound
ms-settings:sound
Notifications & actions
ms-settings:notifications
Focus assist
ms-settings:quiethours
Power & sleep
ms-settings:powersleep
Battery
ms-settings:batterysaver
Battery -> Battery usage by app
ms-settings:batterysaver-usagedetails
Battery -> Battery saver settings
ms-settings:batterysaver-settings
Storage
ms-settings:storagesense
Storage -> Change where new content is saved
ms-settings:savelocations
Storage -> Change how we free up space
ms-settings:storagepolicies
Tablet mode
ms-settings:tabletmode
Multitasking
ms-settings:multitasking
Projecting to this PC
ms-settings:project
Shared experiences
ms-settings:crossdevice
Clipboard
ms-settings:clipboard
Remote Desktop
ms-settings:remotedesktop
About
ms-settings:about
Devices
Bluetooth & other devices
ms-settings:bluetooth
Printers & scanners
ms-settings:printers
Mouse
ms-settings:mousetouchpad
Touchpad
ms-settings:devices-touchpad
Typing
ms-settings:typing
Pen & Windows Ink
ms-settings:pen
AutoPlay
ms-settings:autoplay
USB
ms-settings:usb
Phone
Phone
ms-settings:mobile-devices
Network & internet
Status
ms-settings:network-status
Cellular & SIM
ms-settings:network-cellular
Wi-Fi
ms-settings:network-wifi
Wi-Fi -> Manage known networks
ms-settings:network-wifisettings
Wi-Fi calling
ms-settings:network-wificalling
Ethernet
ms-settings:network-ethernet
Dial-up
ms-settings:network-dialup
VPN
ms-settings:network-vpn
Airplane mode
ms-settings:network-airplanemode
Mobile hotspot
ms-settings:network-mobilehotspot
Data usage
ms-settings:datausage
Proxy
ms-settings:network-proxy
Personalization
Background
ms-settings:personalization-background
Colors
ms-settings:colors
Lock screen
ms-settings:lockscreen
Themes
ms-settings:themes
Fonts
ms-settings:fonts
Start
ms-settings:personalization-start
Taskbar
ms-settings:taskbar
Apps
Apps & features
ms-settings:appsfeatures
Apps & features -> Manage optional features
ms-settings:optionalfeatures
Default apps
ms-settings:defaultapps
Offline maps
ms-settings:maps
Apps for websites
ms-settings:appsforwebsites
Video playback
ms-settings:videoplayback
Startup
ms-settings:startupapps
Accounts
Your info
ms-settings:yourinfo
Email & app accounts
ms-settings:emailandaccounts
Sign-in options
ms-settings:signinoptions
Access work or school
ms-settings:workplace
Family & other people
ms-settings:otherusers
Sync your settings
ms-settings:sync
Time & language
Date & time
ms-settings:dateandtime
Region & language
ms-settings:regionlanguage
Speech
ms-settings:speech
Gaming
Game bar
ms-settings:gaming-gamebar
Game DVR
ms-settings:gaming-gamedvr
Broadcasting
ms-settings:gaming-broadcasting
Game Mode
ms-settings:gaming-gamemode
TruePlay
ms-settings:gaming-trueplay
Xbox networking
ms-settings:gaming-xboxnetworking
Ease of Access
Display
ms-settings:easeofaccess-display
Magnifier
ms-settings:easeofaccess-magnifier
Color filters
ms-settings:easeofaccess-colorfilter
High contrast
ms-settings:easeofaccess-highcontrast
Narrator
ms-settings:easeofaccess-narrator
Audio
ms-settings:easeofaccess-audio
Closed captions
ms-settings:easeofaccess-closedcaptioning
Speech
ms-settings:easeofaccess-speechrecognition
Keyboard
ms-settings:easeofaccess-keyboard
Mouse
ms-settings:easeofaccess-mouse
Eye control
ms-settings:easeofaccess-eyegaze
Other options
ms-settings:easeofaccess-otheroptions
Cortana
Talk to Cortana
ms-settings:cortana
Permissions & history
ms-settings:cortana-permissions
Notifications
ms-settings:cortana-notifications
More details
ms-settings:cortana-moredetails
Privacy
General
ms-settings:privacy-general
Speech, inking, & typing
ms-settings:privacy-speechtyping
Diagnostics & feedback
ms-settings:privacy-feedback
Activity History
ms-settings:privacy-activityhistory
Location
ms-settings:privacy-location
Camera
ms-settings:privacy-webcam
Microphone
ms-settings:privacy-microphone
Notifications
ms-settings:privacy-notifications
Account info
ms-settings:privacy-accountinfo
Contacts
ms-settings:privacy-contacts
Calendar
ms-settings:privacy-calendar
Call history
ms-settings:privacy-callhistory
ms-settings:privacy-email
Tasks
ms-settings:privacy-tasks
Messaging
ms-settings:privacy-messaging
Radios
ms-settings:privacy-radios
Other devices
ms-settings:privacy-customdevices
Background apps
ms-settings:privacy-backgroundapps
App diagnostics
ms-settings:privacy-appdiagnostics
Automatic file downloads
ms-settings:privacy-automaticfiledownloads
Documents
ms-settings:privacy-documents
Pictures
ms-settings:privacy-pictures
Videos
ms-settings:privacy-videos
File system
ms-settings:privacy-broadfilesystemaccess
Update & security
Windows Update
ms-settings:windowsupdate
Windows Update -> Check for updates
ms-settings:windowsupdate-action
Windows Update -> Update history
ms-settings:windowsupdate-history
Windows Update -> Restart options
ms-settings:windowsupdate-restartoptions
Windows Update -> Advanced options
ms-settings:windowsupdate-options
Windows Security / Defender
ms-settings:windowsdefender
Backup
ms-settings:backup
Troubleshoot
ms-settings:troubleshoot
Recovery
ms-settings:recovery
Activation
ms-settings:activation
Find My Device
ms-settings:findmydevice
For developers
ms-settings:developers
Windows Insider Program
ms-settings:windowsinsider
Mixed reality
Audio and speech
ms-settings:holographic-audio
