How to use URI commands to quickly locate settings pages in Windows 10

By combining the run dialog box and a specific set of URI commands, you can reach Windows 10 Settings practically instantly. The key is knowing the right URI.

The Settings app menu of Microsoft Windows 10 contains dozens of configuration screens that allow users to make changes to how the operating system works. Under normal circumstances, navigating through the labyrinth of menus is efficient enough for the occasional configuration change, but there is another way.

By combining the run dialog box and a specific set of commands known as Uniform Resource Identifiers (URI), users can skip a multitude of menu selections and corresponding mouse clicks to reach their configuration setting destination practically instantantly. The key is knowing the right Settings URI.

This how-to tutorial shows you how to combine the run dialog box and a list of available URIs to jump to specific configuration screens in Windows 10.

Use URI commands to quickly locate settings pages in Windows 10

The Settings app in Windows 10 is laid out as a series of categories and sections. Using the menu interface, users drill down until they find the page that contains the settings they are looking to change. Using the right URI, a user can skip the menu system completely and jump directly to the setting for which they are looking.

Note, for this example we are using the run dialog box, but the URI commands can also be entered into a command prompt or even the address bar, if it is active on your Windows 10 desktop.

To open the Settings main page, for example, press the keyboard combination Windows key + R to open the run dialog box and enter this URI: "ms-settings:" Ignore the quotes, as shown in Figure A.

Figure A

Pressing the Enter or clicking OK, will open the main Settings screen shown in Figure B.

Figure B

The URI "ms-settings:" is the root for all the other setting URIs. Delving deeper into Settings will require the entry of a category and a section. For example, "ms-settings:printers will open the Printer configuration screen, as shown in Figure C.

Figure C

Table A provides a complete list of Windows 10 Settings URIs you can use as a reference. If you find yourself tweaking a specific setting over and over, it might save you some precious time to remember how to get to that particular configuration screen quickly, without wading through menus.

Table A

Settings page Commands Settings main page ms-settings: System

Display ms-settings:display Display -> Night light settings ms-settings:nightlight Sound ms-settings:sound Notifications & actions ms-settings:notifications Focus assist ms-settings:quiethours Power & sleep ms-settings:powersleep Battery ms-settings:batterysaver Battery -> Battery usage by app ms-settings:batterysaver-usagedetails Battery -> Battery saver settings ms-settings:batterysaver-settings Storage ms-settings:storagesense Storage -> Change where new content is saved ms-settings:savelocations Storage -> Change how we free up space ms-settings:storagepolicies Tablet mode ms-settings:tabletmode Multitasking ms-settings:multitasking Projecting to this PC ms-settings:project Shared experiences ms-settings:crossdevice Clipboard ms-settings:clipboard Remote Desktop ms-settings:remotedesktop About ms-settings:about Devices

Bluetooth & other devices ms-settings:bluetooth Printers & scanners ms-settings:printers Mouse ms-settings:mousetouchpad Touchpad ms-settings:devices-touchpad Typing ms-settings:typing Pen & Windows Ink ms-settings:pen AutoPlay ms-settings:autoplay USB ms-settings:usb Phone

Phone ms-settings:mobile-devices Network & internet

Status ms-settings:network-status Cellular & SIM ms-settings:network-cellular Wi-Fi ms-settings:network-wifi Wi-Fi -> Manage known networks ms-settings:network-wifisettings Wi-Fi calling ms-settings:network-wificalling Ethernet ms-settings:network-ethernet Dial-up ms-settings:network-dialup VPN ms-settings:network-vpn Airplane mode ms-settings:network-airplanemode Mobile hotspot ms-settings:network-mobilehotspot Data usage ms-settings:datausage Proxy ms-settings:network-proxy Personalization

Background ms-settings:personalization-background Colors ms-settings:colors Lock screen ms-settings:lockscreen Themes ms-settings:themes Fonts ms-settings:fonts Start ms-settings:personalization-start Taskbar ms-settings:taskbar Apps

Apps & features ms-settings:appsfeatures Apps & features -> Manage optional features ms-settings:optionalfeatures Default apps ms-settings:defaultapps Offline maps ms-settings:maps Apps for websites ms-settings:appsforwebsites Video playback ms-settings:videoplayback Startup ms-settings:startupapps Accounts

Your info ms-settings:yourinfo Email & app accounts ms-settings:emailandaccounts Sign-in options ms-settings:signinoptions Access work or school ms-settings:workplace Family & other people ms-settings:otherusers Sync your settings ms-settings:sync Time & language

Date & time ms-settings:dateandtime Region & language ms-settings:regionlanguage Speech ms-settings:speech Gaming

Game bar ms-settings:gaming-gamebar Game DVR ms-settings:gaming-gamedvr Broadcasting ms-settings:gaming-broadcasting Game Mode ms-settings:gaming-gamemode TruePlay ms-settings:gaming-trueplay Xbox networking ms-settings:gaming-xboxnetworking Ease of Access

Display ms-settings:easeofaccess-display Magnifier ms-settings:easeofaccess-magnifier Color filters ms-settings:easeofaccess-colorfilter High contrast ms-settings:easeofaccess-highcontrast Narrator ms-settings:easeofaccess-narrator Audio ms-settings:easeofaccess-audio Closed captions ms-settings:easeofaccess-closedcaptioning Speech ms-settings:easeofaccess-speechrecognition Keyboard ms-settings:easeofaccess-keyboard Mouse ms-settings:easeofaccess-mouse Eye control ms-settings:easeofaccess-eyegaze Other options ms-settings:easeofaccess-otheroptions Cortana

Talk to Cortana ms-settings:cortana Permissions & history ms-settings:cortana-permissions Notifications ms-settings:cortana-notifications More details ms-settings:cortana-moredetails Privacy

General ms-settings:privacy-general Speech, inking, & typing ms-settings:privacy-speechtyping Diagnostics & feedback ms-settings:privacy-feedback Activity History ms-settings:privacy-activityhistory Location ms-settings:privacy-location Camera ms-settings:privacy-webcam Microphone ms-settings:privacy-microphone Notifications ms-settings:privacy-notifications Account info ms-settings:privacy-accountinfo Contacts ms-settings:privacy-contacts Calendar ms-settings:privacy-calendar Call history ms-settings:privacy-callhistory Email ms-settings:privacy-email Tasks ms-settings:privacy-tasks Messaging ms-settings:privacy-messaging Radios ms-settings:privacy-radios Other devices ms-settings:privacy-customdevices Background apps ms-settings:privacy-backgroundapps App diagnostics ms-settings:privacy-appdiagnostics Automatic file downloads ms-settings:privacy-automaticfiledownloads Documents ms-settings:privacy-documents Pictures ms-settings:privacy-pictures Videos ms-settings:privacy-videos File system ms-settings:privacy-broadfilesystemaccess Update & security

Windows Update ms-settings:windowsupdate Windows Update -> Check for updates ms-settings:windowsupdate-action Windows Update -> Update history ms-settings:windowsupdate-history Windows Update -> Restart options ms-settings:windowsupdate-restartoptions Windows Update -> Advanced options ms-settings:windowsupdate-options Windows Security / Defender ms-settings:windowsdefender Backup ms-settings:backup Troubleshoot ms-settings:troubleshoot Recovery ms-settings:recovery Activation ms-settings:activation Find My Device ms-settings:findmydevice For developers ms-settings:developers Windows Insider Program ms-settings:windowsinsider Mixed reality

Audio and speech ms-settings:holographic-audio

