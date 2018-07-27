How to use voice messaging on LinkedIn

LinkedIn now has voice message capabilities in its app, according to a blog post the company published on Thursday. The new feature allows you to record and send voice messages up to one minute long, said the post.

Voice messaging is ideal for business pros on the go. Whether you are traveling, walking to a meeting, multi-tasking, or just need to provide a more in-depth explanation, voice communication can come in handy. Since people speak four times faster than they type, according to the blog post, speaking is also a much more efficient medium of communication.

Your voice also provides an opportunity to foster more of a connection with the recipient, allowing for tone and personality that is often lost via text, said the post.

Here's how to use the feature.

Open the LinkedIn messenger within the app Tap the microphone icon in the keyboard Tap and hold the microphone in the circle to record voice message Release finger from microphone icon to send

To cancel the voice message before sending, just slide your finger away from the microphone icon while you're holding it down, said the post.

The app is available on iOS and Android, as well as on the web. Voice messaging is expected to reach all members globally in the next few weeks, said the post.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

LinkedIn's new voice messaging feature lets users send voice recordings up to one minute long through the LinkedIn mobile app.

The feature is perfect for business pros traveling or multi-tasking, allowing users to speak long messages faster than they could type.

Image: iStockphoto/metamorworks