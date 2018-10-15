IBM takes cybersecurity on the road with rolling command center for training, response

IBM is taking a Security Operations Center (SOC) on the road in the form of a mobile command center in the back on a semi truck. The IBM X-Force Command Cyber Tactical Operations Center (C-TOC), announced in a Monday press release, will be traveling around the US and Europe to provide various forms of security support, the release said.
C-TOC will work on education through response drills, provide on-site support, and be used to conduct training, according to the release. While geared toward professionals, it will also be used with consumers and students.
The tractor trailer-housed SOC is based on mobile command centers seen in the military, the release said. The IBM X-Force C-TOC features a security watch floor that is controlled by gestures, along with conference center and data center facilities. Here's a look at the command center in action:
SEE: Information security policy (Tech Pro Research)
Up to two dozen individuals can be hosted in the facilities, including operators, staff, and analysts, the release said. It features self-sustaining power, along with satellite and cell communications—so it can be deployed in a host of environments.
As noted in IBM's 2018 Cost of a Data Breach Study, companies that respond to a data breach within 30 days or less can save more than $1 million in total damages. However, more than a quarter of respondents to that survey didn't have an incident response plan.
As such, the C-TOC will have a heavy focus on boosting incident response for victims of major cyberattacks, by helping them simulate future attacks and learn advanced defense strategies. The rolling SOC will also provide on-site support.
"One potential use-case being explored is supporting sporting events or other large gatherings where supplemental cybersecurity resources may be needed," the release said.
Additionally, the C-TOC will be used for industry events and at universities to help people understand what a real cyber incident is like.
"Experiencing a major cyberattack is one of the worst crisis a company can face, and the leadership, skills and coordination required is not something you want to test out for the first time when you're facing a real attack," Caleb Barlow, vice president of Threat Intelligence at IBM Security, said in the release. "Having a mobile facility that allows us to bring realistic cyberattack preparation and rehearsal to a larger, global audience will be a game changer in our mission to improve incident response efforts for organizations around the world."
The big takeaways for tech leaders:
- The IBM X-Force C-TOC is a fully-operation, security center on wheels, housed in a tractor trailer on the back of a semi truck.
- The The IBM X-Force C-TOC will provide on-site security support, training, and attack simulation for professionals, students, and consumers.
Also see
- A winning strategy for cybersecurity (ZDNet special report) | Download the report as a PDF (TechRepublic)
- Cyber security: Your boss doesn't care and that's not OK anymore (ZDNet)
- Cheat sheet: How to become a cybersecurity pro (TechRepublic)
- New Silence hacking group suspected of having ties to cyber-security industry (ZDNet)
- Almost half of cyberattacks are directed at SMBs, here's how to stay safe (TechRepublic)
Disclosure
Conner Forrest has nothing to disclose. He doesn't hold investments in the technology companies he covers.
Full Bio
Conner Forrest is a Senior Editor for TechRepublic. He covers enterprise technology and is interested in the convergence of tech and culture.