IDC names the best North American smart cities
by in Innovation on March 11, 2020, 6:16 AM PST

Winners of the IDC Smart Cities North American Awards were named in 11 categories, representing success and efficiency of smart city projects implemented across the country.

5G will bring smart cities to life in unexpected ways 5G has the potential to help cities improve citizen engagement and build an intelligent urban ecosystem around services, ambience, sustainability, inclusion, and equity.

The IDC announced the winners of its Smart Cities North America Awards (SCNAA). The awards recognize North American communities for progress in smart cities projects and represent best practices for further smart city development in the region. 

SCNAA winners demonstrated examples of urban innovation with a focus on these technologies:

  • Cloud
  • Platforms
  • Analytics
  • IoT
  • Mobile solutions
  • Data 

The criterion also included unique partnerships, funding models and/or community involvement.
 
SEE: 5G: What it means for IoT (ZDNet/TechRepublic special feature) | Download the free PDF version (TechRepublic)
 
The winners were selected based on 2,500 votes for 11 smart city categories.
 
This year's winners by category are:

  • Administration

    • Harris County Appraisal District--Harris County Homestead Exemption Audit Program: Helps Finds Millions of Tax Revenue

  • Civic Engagement

    • Albuquerque, NM--Albuquerque 311--Digital Voice Channel

  • Economic Development, Tourism, Arts, Libraries, Culture, Open Spaces

    • Topeka, KS--Open Data and Project Portal

  • Police and Law Enforcement and Emergency Management

    • Chattanooga and Hamilton County, TN--911 Project--Predicting Hotspots for Accidents

  • Public Health and Social Services -TIE

    • Sonoma County, CA--Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self-Sufficiency

    • State of Oklahoma--OK Benefits

  • Smart Buildings

    • Washington, DC--Using Open Source Tools to Acquire Energy and Performance Data from Municipal Buildings and Advance Washington DC's Climate Action Plan

  • Smart Water -TIE

    • Towns of Cary, Morrisville, Holly Springs; Cities of Raleigh, Wilson, Wake County, NC, and NC Emergency Management--North Carolina Regional Water Level Monitoring Data Sharing Pilot

    • Markham, Ontario, Canada--Smart City Accelerator Program

  • Sustainable Infrastructure

    • St. Petersburg, FL --University of South Florida--College of Marine Science

  • Transportation – Connected & Autonomous Vehicles, Public Transit, Ride-Hailing/Ride-Sharing

    • Peachtree Corners, GA--Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

  • Transportation – Transportation Infrastructure

    • Miami-Dade County, FL--Adaptive Signal Control Technology--300 Traffic Controllers

  • Urban Planning and Land Use

    • Santa Clara County, CA--Assessment Appeals Data Management System

"It is clear from the overwhelming number of impressive responses we received to our third annual SCNAA awards, government officials across the country are committed to implementing innovative Smart City initiatives, designed to bring about meaningful changes to the way we live, work, play and interact," said Ruthbea Yesner, vice president, IDC government insights and smart cities strategies, in a press release. "Winners on this list represent the best and brightest change agents within government and their successful projects offer a roadmap to others looking to implement effective change and radically transform urban environments for the better."

Also see 

Skyline of Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Editor's Picks

By N.F. Mendoza

N.F. Mendoza is a writer based in Los Angeles. She has more than 20 years experience as a journalist covering film, TV, entertainment, business, and fashion. Her background includes working as an editor and/or reporter for publications including Peop...

Related Topics:

Innovation Smart Cities Digital Transformation Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things Hardware Innovation on ZDNet
Show Comments

Editor's Picks