IDC names the best North American smart cities

Winners of the IDC Smart Cities North American Awards were named in 11 categories, representing success and efficiency of smart city projects implemented across the country.

The IDC announced the winners of its Smart Cities North America Awards (SCNAA). The awards recognize North American communities for progress in smart cities projects and represent best practices for further smart city development in the region.

SCNAA winners demonstrated examples of urban innovation with a focus on these technologies:

Cloud

Platforms

Analytics

IoT

Mobile solutions

Data

The criterion also included unique partnerships, funding models and/or community involvement.



The winners were selected based on 2,500 votes for 11 smart city categories.



This year's winners by category are:

Administration

Harris County Appraisal District -- Harris County Homestead Exemption Audit Program: Helps Finds Millions of Tax Revenue

Civic Engagement

Albuquerque, NM -- Albuquerque 311 -- Digital Voice Channel

Economic Development, Tourism, Arts, Libraries, Culture, Open Spaces

Topeka, KS -- Open Data and Project Portal

Police and Law Enforcement and Emergency Management

Chattanooga and Hamilton County, TN -- 911 Project -- Predicting Hotspots for Accidents

Public Health and Social Services -TIE

Sonoma County, CA -- Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self-Sufficiency



State of Oklahoma -- OK Benefits

Smart Buildings

Washington, DC -- Using Open Source Tools to Acquire Energy and Performance Data from Municipal Buildings and Advance Washington DC's Climate Action Plan

Smart Water -TIE

Towns of Cary, Morrisville, Holly Springs; Cities of Raleigh, Wilson, Wake County, NC, and NC Emergency Management -- North Carolina Regional Water Level Monitoring Data Sharing Pilot



Markham, Ontario, Canada -- Smart City Accelerator Program

Sustainable Infrastructure

St. Petersburg, FL -- University of South Florida -- College of Marine Science

Transportation – Connected & Autonomous Vehicles, Public Transit, Ride-Hailing/Ride-Sharing

Peachtree Corners, GA -- Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Transportation – Transportation Infrastructure

Miami-Dade County, FL -- Adaptive Signal Control Technology -- 300 Traffic Controllers

Urban Planning and Land Use

Santa Clara County, CA--Assessment Appeals Data Management System

"It is clear from the overwhelming number of impressive responses we received to our third annual SCNAA awards, government officials across the country are committed to implementing innovative Smart City initiatives, designed to bring about meaningful changes to the way we live, work, play and interact," said Ruthbea Yesner, vice president, IDC government insights and smart cities strategies, in a press release. "Winners on this list represent the best and brightest change agents within government and their successful projects offer a roadmap to others looking to implement effective change and radically transform urban environments for the better."

