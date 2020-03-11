IDC names the best North American smart cities

Winners of the IDC Smart Cities North American Awards were named in 11 categories, representing success and efficiency of smart city projects implemented across the country.
The IDC announced the winners of its Smart Cities North America Awards (SCNAA). The awards recognize North American communities for progress in smart cities projects and represent best practices for further smart city development in the region.
SCNAA winners demonstrated examples of urban innovation with a focus on these technologies:
- Cloud
- Platforms
- Analytics
- IoT
- Mobile solutions
- Data
The criterion also included unique partnerships, funding models and/or community involvement.
The winners were selected based on 2,500 votes for 11 smart city categories.
This year's winners by category are:
Administration
Harris County Appraisal District--Harris County Homestead Exemption Audit Program: Helps Finds Millions of Tax Revenue
Civic Engagement
Albuquerque, NM--Albuquerque 311--Digital Voice Channel
Economic Development, Tourism, Arts, Libraries, Culture, Open Spaces
Topeka, KS--Open Data and Project Portal
Police and Law Enforcement and Emergency Management
Chattanooga and Hamilton County, TN--911 Project--Predicting Hotspots for Accidents
Public Health and Social Services -TIE
Sonoma County, CA--Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self-Sufficiency
State of Oklahoma--OK Benefits
Smart Buildings
Washington, DC--Using Open Source Tools to Acquire Energy and Performance Data from Municipal Buildings and Advance Washington DC's Climate Action Plan
Smart Water -TIE
Towns of Cary, Morrisville, Holly Springs; Cities of Raleigh, Wilson, Wake County, NC, and NC Emergency Management--North Carolina Regional Water Level Monitoring Data Sharing Pilot
Markham, Ontario, Canada--Smart City Accelerator Program
Sustainable Infrastructure
St. Petersburg, FL --University of South Florida--College of Marine Science
Transportation – Connected & Autonomous Vehicles, Public Transit, Ride-Hailing/Ride-Sharing
Peachtree Corners, GA--Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners
Transportation – Transportation Infrastructure
Miami-Dade County, FL--Adaptive Signal Control Technology--300 Traffic Controllers
Urban Planning and Land Use
Santa Clara County, CA--Assessment Appeals Data Management System
"It is clear from the overwhelming number of impressive responses we received to our third annual SCNAA awards, government officials across the country are committed to implementing innovative Smart City initiatives, designed to bring about meaningful changes to the way we live, work, play and interact," said Ruthbea Yesner, vice president, IDC government insights and smart cities strategies, in a press release. "Winners on this list represent the best and brightest change agents within government and their successful projects offer a roadmap to others looking to implement effective change and radically transform urban environments for the better."
