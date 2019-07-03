Infographic: How to handle a toxic workplace

Toxic work environments can force employees out. Here's how to combat them, according to Resume.io.

5 ways to improve your workplace communication skills Poor communication at work can kill morale, slash productivity, and even alienate customers. Here's how to avoid workplace communication missteps.

A toxic work environment involving a combination of bad management and negative attitudes can lead to employee depression, disengagement, and turnover, according to a new report and infographic from Resume.io.

SEE: Avoid time-wasting meetings: 10 tips (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Not every employee who finds themselves in a workplace that is cliquey or gossipy, where there is a general lack of trust, or where ideas and good work are disregarded is able to quit their job. However, there are some steps employees can take to make their workplace more comfortable while working to improve the situation, Resume.io noted.

Resume.io offers a list of steps to help you determine if your workplace is toxic, and tips for how to handle it both on and off the job.

Here is the full infographic:

× how-to-deal-with-a-toxic-work-environment-907bcfb6cd19747b0dfb5a29f8d6a8017fdb22e485cd2adbb6c6265f22b41f89.jpg

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today Sign up today

Also see