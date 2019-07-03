Infographic: How to handle a toxic workplace

Toxic work environments can force employees out. Here's how to combat them, according to Resume.io.
A toxic work environment involving a combination of bad management and negative attitudes can lead to employee depression, disengagement, and turnover, according to a new report and infographic from Resume.io.
SEE: Avoid time-wasting meetings: 10 tips (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
Not every employee who finds themselves in a workplace that is cliquey or gossipy, where there is a general lack of trust, or where ideas and good work are disregarded is able to quit their job. However, there are some steps employees can take to make their workplace more comfortable while working to improve the situation, Resume.io noted.
Resume.io offers a list of steps to help you determine if your workplace is toxic, and tips for how to handle it both on and off the job.
Here is the full infographic:
how-to-deal-with-a-toxic-work-environment-907bcfb6cd19747b0dfb5a29f8d6a8017fdb22e485cd2adbb6c6265f22b41f89.jpg
Also see
IT budgeting: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
Cloud providers 2019: A buyer's guide (TechRepublic download)
Policy pack: Workplace ethics (TechRepublic Premium)
Tech Budgets 2019: A CXO's Guide (ZDNet)
Best to-do list apps for managing tasks on any platform (Download.com)
CXO: More must-read coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)