Infographic: How to solve the cybersecurity talent gap in your organization

Demand for skilled cybersecurity workers continues to far outpace supply, as threats to organizations large and small grow more sophisticated and companies struggle to find the right talent to protect their digital assets.

Solving the cybersecurity talent shortage has become a major challenge for all executives—not just CISOs and CEOs, according to an infographic from Digital Guardian. In 2018, 51% of organizations said they face a cybersecurity skills shortage, up from just 23% in 2014. More than 30% of all cybersecurity jobs—totaling roughly 302,000 across the US—remain unfilled, according to the infographic data. The field currently has an unemployment rate of 0%.

By 2021, there will be an estimated 3.5 million open cybersecurity jobs globally, the infographic stated.

The key to solving the cybersecurity talent shortage is education, according to the infographic. We need to get more people into university and nontraditional cybersecurity training programs to fill the variety of different cybersecurity jobs available. However, in the meantime, companies can look to consolidate their security solutions and work with outside providers to fill gaps, the infographic noted.

