Infographic: People still have no idea what IoT actually is

While the majority of people own Internet of Things devices, many don't have a good understanding of what the technology is, according to a Metova report.

Despite increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, many people aren't fully aware of what the technology is or does, according to a Metova survey released on Tuesday. The report surveyed more than 1,000 consumers to determine the public's current behavior and awareness when it comes to IoT.

IoT ownership has increased by 10% in the past year, with 75% of people saying they own an IoT device, the report found. While the majority of people own and use IoT, less than one in four people said they fully understand the term "IoT."

The most cited IoT devices used by consumers included smart thermostats and smart home retrofit devices. More than 85% of respondents said they want to be able to monitor electricity, gas, or water usage and cost in real-time, using a computer or smartphone, the report said.

