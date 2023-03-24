Intel announced on Thursday its newest vPro hardware platform, backed up by the full roster of 13th Gen Intel Core processors. The vPro remote business management platform is a set of hardware features, including various process and security improvements, rolled out on commercial laptops, desktops and entry workstations built by Intel partners.

Partners that will package the new line of vPro features include Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Fujitsu, Panasonic and Samsung. When exactly specific systems will be available depends on which supplier they come from, but distribution is expected to begin within a few weeks.

Features of Intel’s new vPro business platform

The vPro line is an umbrella term for hardware baked into Intel’s processors and chipsets. Its primary function is to help system administrators monitor and manage remote enterprise PCs, although the vPro family includes a variety of other uses as well.

“For nearly two decades, we’ve been committed to our mission of delivering products and technologies that keep organizations running and workers productive,” said Stephanie Hallford, Intel vice president and general manager of the commercial client division. “With our new 13th Gen Intel Core processors, the Intel vPro platform remains the premier business computing foundation, providing the best in security, business management and performance for organizations of all sizes.”

Specifically, Intel boasts the following improvements in the new version of vPro:

Up to 65% faster Windows application performance versus 3-year-old desktop PCs.

Up to 45% faster content creation while multitasking than a current AMD desktop.

Up to 2.3 times faster Windows application performance versus 3-year-old mobile PCs.

Up to 40% faster Windows application performance versus a current AMD notebook.

Up to 25% faster business application performance versus Apple M2.7.

Up to 58% faster report generation while collaborating than a current AMD notebook.

In 2022, the vPro brand split into two versions: Intel vPro Enterprise and Intel vPro Essentials.

Intel vPro Enterprise is the new name for the standard PC management platform.

is the new name for the standard PC management platform. Intel vPro Essentials is a version with limited features meant to serve small businesses that may or may not have their own IT teams.

New security features

In terms of security, the new vPro platform reduces the attack surface by an estimated 70% versus 4-year-old PCs. It also features new IT-enabled memory encryption, which uses modern virtualization-based security in Windows. Enterprise customers will be able to choose between endpoint detection and response vendors enabled with Intel Threat Detection Technology.

Intel emphasizes that all of these features are built into the hardware, including security specifically to detect ransomware and software supply chain attacks.

The 13th Gen Intel Core processors on Intel vPro platforms also have features built with edge developers in mind. These features include edge processing performance, remote device manageability and security tools.

Other Intel news

In the telecommunications space, Intel quietly removed itself from the 5G and LT wide area network connected PC business this week, Mobile World Live observed. Existing partners and customers can expect a “seamless transition to support their ongoing business,” and will not lose access to relevant products for the connected PC segment for now, a representative told the magazine.