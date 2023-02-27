The MacPilot software lets you unlock more than 1,200 features within macOS in an uncomplicated way.

Everybody is different, so why should everybody have to settle for the same few operating systems? You shouldn’t, and you don’t have to. Modern technology is all about customization, and you can do it with more than just the cosmetic attributes of your devices. With MacPilot, you can tap into a wealth of unfounded potential in your Mac, making your macOS experience truly your own.

MacPilot lets you unlock more than 1,200 features within your familiar macOS interface, without any command line tools or complicated file operations needed. That allows you to tweak your Mac and optimize your experience to your specific needs and wants.

You can display hidden files in Finder, disable the startup chime, add spacers and stacks to the Dock, toggle animations, show the file path window in the title bar, use your screensaver as the desktop and much more. You can access a beautiful system profile that outlines advanced system information and run maintenance scripts like cron, launch services and pre-binding to optimize and repair your system.

Take your macOS experience up another level with this intuitive tool that lets you fully optimize the way you use your Mac. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime license to MacPilot for 59% off $99 at just $39.99. That’s a small price to pay for a lifetime of control. Don’t miss out on this limited-time deal.

Prices and availability are subject to change.