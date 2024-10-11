An IVR recording is a recorded message that helps callers navigate your Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system. The IVR system guides callers and sends their calls to specific departments or specialists using menu options and prompts.

A well-crafted IVR recording sets a positive tone for the entire customer interaction. And by offering clear guidance, it assists callers in reaching the right destination without requiring any manual assistance.

In this article, you’ll find all the information you need to create an IVR recording for your business.

Can you make your own IVR recording?

Yes, but you don’t want to do a complete hack job.

While we’re happy to show you how to do it yourself, we’d be remiss if we didn’t at least highlight some of the reasons that people pay for professional IVR recordings.

First, the audio is going to be better. Clear and crisp audio enhances the professionalism of your brand and makes a positive first impression on callers.

High-quality audio ensures that instructions are easily understood, reducing the likelihood of customer frustration and confusion. If you want to add a self-service IVR payment option, for example, the prompts need to be crystal clear as any errors could result in serious issues.

Professional services also bring a level of expertise and convenience that can be challenging to achieve independently. Here are some aspects where professionals shine:

Multilingual support: Ever wondered how IVR prompts can sound so smooth in multiple languages? That’s the magic of professional services. They can create multiple language prompts with accuracy and cultural nuance.

Expert voice talent: Choosing a professional voice actor ensures a polished and engaging delivery. The tone, pace, and intonation profoundly shape how your brand is perceived.

Efficiency and turnaround time: Professionals deliver high-quality recordings quickly, a distinct advantage over DIY.

On the other hand, opting for a low-quality IVR recording has its trade-offs. It can adversely affect customer experience and critical call center metrics. Here’s how:

Customer frustration: Poor audio quality can lead to misunderstandings and frustration, potentially prompting customers to hang up or seek alternative solutions.

Perceived lack of professionalism: Using low-quality recordings can create an unfavorable impression, influencing how customers perceive your brand and your service quality, even if the service that comes after the IVR message is top-notch.

Negative impact on metrics: An unsatisfactory IVR experience can lead to longer call durations, lower customer satisfaction, and a higher frequency of call transfers. All of which can have a detrimental effect on containment rate and other key call center metrics.

Just keep these points in mind as you go. If you find that some of the steps to creating an IVR recording are too challenging to get right, or you are not happy with the finished product, there is zero shame in getting help from the pros.

Four IVR recording methods

1. Use free text-to-speech services

Free text-to-speech services (TTS) convert written text into spoken audio. Using this service for your IVR recording is a budget-friendly option.

Here’s how this process works.

Choose a free TTS service: Popular options include Google Text-to-Speech, Amazon Polly, and Microsoft Azure Text-to-Speech. Prepare your script: Craft clear, concise, and easy-to-understand IVR prompts, ensuring accurate pronunciation of specific terms or jargon. Input text into the TTS platform: Paste your script into the TTS platform’s text input field. Select a voice and output format: Choose the desired voice from the available options and select the appropriate output format (e.g., MP3, WAV). Generate audio file: Finally, simply click Generate or Create to convert your text into an audio file.

If you’re a small business or startup working with a tight budget, a free TTS can be a good option for creating IVR recordings. It’s perfect for friendly and uncomplicated IVR greetings or prompts.

And what about its limitations? These are some of the downsides to TTS.

Limited voice options: Free TTS services typically offer fewer voices than paid services.

Restricted customization: You may be restricted in making personalized adjustments. Things like tweaking intonation, pacing, or emphasis might have some limitations.

Potential audio quality issues: Keep an ear out for potential audio quirks. Free TTS output can occasionally throw in some robotic pronunciations or unnatural pauses.

Accents: TTS might not strike the right accent your IVR recording needs.

If you decide to opt for this method, here are tips you can follow.

Edit your script: Fine-tune the script so that words are simple and punctuation is used strategically. Remember to follow IVR design best practices.

Practice first: Read your script aloud before recording to identify any unnatural phrasing or pronunciation issues, and then edit the script accordingly.

Shop around: Try out a few different services to find the one that best matches your desired finished product.

2. Hire voice actors

If you’re looking for a sophisticated and distinctly human touch to your IVR system, hiring voice talent is the best way to go. Platforms such as Voices.com or Fiverr serve as virtual marketplaces that connect companies with professional voice actors who can bring personality, emotion, and authenticity.

Hiring voice talent is ideal for companies that want to cultivate a personalized and authentic brand image. With this method, emotion becomes a tangible element, as skilled voice actors add a nuanced and expressive quality to every interaction.

Moreover, the process’s inherent flexibility allows companies to choose from a diverse and versatile pool of talent, ensuring a perfect match for the desired tone, style, and resonance with the brand identity. It gives your company a high level of control over recording quality and direction.

What’s the trade-off here? It’s primarily about the cost. These services are pricier than their alternatives.

Some tips to take into account:

Select the right platform: Choose a reputable voice talent platform that meets your requirements and budget.

Provide detailed instructions: Clearly communicate your brand voice, pronunciation preferences, and any specific requirements to the voice actor.

Check reviews and samples: Review the voice actor's past work and client feedback before finalizing any agreements.

3. Use a professional recording service

With a professional recording service, you’re guaranteed to get a really high-quality IVR recording. These channels specialize in offering top-tier audio production that exceeds industry standards, whether it’s a local recording studio or an online service.

This is a good option for large organizations with extensive IVR systems. But really, it’s a solid option for any business that wants to promote a professional image, as long as you can fit it into your budget.

The primary challenge is the associated cost. To make the most of professional recording services:

Budget appropriately: Allocate a budget for high-quality recordings, considering the size and importance of your IVR system.

Communicate clearly: Articulate your requirements to the recording service, ensuring they understand the desired tone and style.

Plan ahead: Schedule recordings well in advance to accommodate any revisions that are needed.

4. AI IVR voiceover solutions

Artificial intelligence is gaining ground in every sector, and IVR recordings are no exception. AI-driven voiceovers, powered by platforms such as Descript or Replica Studios, offer a sophisticated approach to IVR recording. Murf AI and Play.ht also provide high-quality services.

This approach is gaining traction in organizations that value innovation and adaptability in their IVR systems. AI voiceovers offer unique benefits, providing dynamic responses that seamlessly adapt to different scenarios. This adaptability is especially valuable for companies with evolving IVR needs.

AI voiceovers do have their drawbacks:

Limited accents: AI voices usually have very standard accents without a lot of variation.

Too robotic: AI voices aren't as natural and expressive as professional recordings.

Lack of nuance: This service enables limited control over the emotional tone and human-like nuances.

Some useful tips when using AI voiceover solutions:

Ensure you’re not infringing copyright: Don’t choose a voice that sounds like a replica of a famous person’s or well-known character’s voice.

Explore customization options: Opt for platforms that afford customization of AI voices. This customization allows you to fine-tune the voice to align more closely with your brand's personality.

Combine AI and human recordings: Consider using AI voices for basic prompts and hiring a voice actor for more complex information.

Explore your IVR recording options

There have never been more options for people looking to create their own IVR recordings. The AI tools are getting so much better — and cheaper. While hiring out a professional service is certainly the easiest of all options, admins now have a number of fairly easy ways to make adjustments to their IVR prompts by themselves.