Interactive Voice Response (IVR) routing is a way to guide your callers to the best-fit agent, department, or service center to answer their questions, solve their queries, and meet their specific needs.

The end result? Higher customer satisfaction, plus streamlined call management for your business.

IVR is a strategic tool that benefits your callers by reducing their wait times and improving service accuracy. With a well-optimized routing system, they can easily find the department they’re looking for without being transferred from one agent to another.

The key is designing call flows that take advantage of different types of IVR routing. Each serves a unique function and has specific scenarios that it’s best suited for. Most businesses use more than one type.

These are the six IVR routing types I’ll cover:

Caller ID routing. Data-directed routing. Location-based routing. Menu options routing. Time-based routing. Skills-based routing.

Most modern business phone services and call center software include built-in tools to set up basic IVR routing. Administrators can easily set up the IVR for a single office or simple phone tree without the help of a specialist. Complex IVR routing may require specialist assistance, as well as upgrades and third-party integrations.

1. Caller ID routing

Caller ID routing uses a caller’s phone number to determine the best course for the call. This method is best if you need to create a personalized experience for frequent callers or prioritize important clients.

If that’s the case, you might configure your business’ IVR system to recognize phone numbers of existing clients or VIP customers. When these customers call, the system will route them directly to a dedicated account manager or a priority support team.

This ensures high-value clients receive immediate and personalized attention, which should keep them happy.

Beyond that, you could also use caller ID routing to identify and redirect frequent callers to specific departments they regularly interact with. This will streamline the caller’s journey by reducing the need for repeated navigation through the IVR menu and also help your business manage call queues more effectively.

In short, caller ID routing is a good way to offer a tailored experience to high-value customers or streamline service for existing ones — both of which should reinforce customer loyalty.

2. Data-directed routing

Data-directed routing uses your customer’s previous interactions to improve call flows and create a more personalized experience for callers. By accessing customer data like purchase history, account information, or previous service requests, this IVR routing type intelligently directs the call to the most suitable agent or department.

Callers identified by account history as being in arrears may be routed to collections, for example, or routed based on real-time information like account status or service level agreements. From there, customers can get information or make a payment using the IVR.

Bypassing general inquiry channels saves time for the caller. It also ensures they’re speaking with an agent who is already familiar with their specific requirements.

Callers will appreciate data-directed routing, because it personalizes service and reduces the need for them to repeatedly provide the same information over and over again. Like the other types of routing on this list, if you use it right, you’ll see higher satisfaction rates and ultimately greater customer loyalty.

3. Location-based routing

In location-based routing, the IVR system utilizes a caller’s geographical location to direct their call to the nearest or most appropriate service center or representative.

This method is most helpful if your business has multiple regional offices or service areas, as it ensures your callers get localized support tailored to their specific region.

Let’s say you run a retail chain with stores across the country. You can use location-based routing to ensure that your callers are connected to the store that’s closest to them geographically.

This approach also allows for region-specific information, like local promotions or inventory, to be conveyed accurately. Similarly, if you have a service-based business that’s region-specific, like a utility company, your callers can be automatically connected to local offices for more relevant assistance.

Overall, location-based routing gives callers a more personalized experience while also helping your business manage call volumes more efficiently across different locations.

4. Menu options routing

This is one of the more familiar types of IVR routing. As the name implies, callers are given a variety of menu options to choose from. Based on their selections, their call is directed to the most appropriate agent or department.

The nice thing about this method is that it’s highly versatile and can be customized to suit a wide range of service needs. For example, a utility company could use menu options routing to categorize calls into billing, outage reporting, or general inquiries.

By pressing a corresponding number on their keypad, callers can quickly navigate to the appropriate department without having to speak to an intermediary. This not only speeds up the call handling process but also ensures your callers are connected to the agents best equipped to resolve their specific issues.

Menu options can also be great for improving efficiency. It can be designed to decrease high call queuing times during peak hours by distributing calls based on the type of inquiry. During a promotional period, for example, a retail business might have a dedicated menu option just for promotional queries, which helps if you’re expecting an increase in these types of calls.

5. Skill-based routing

Skill-based routing is one of several important call center software features. It’s all about connecting your callers with the most qualified agent possible. This is especially helpful if a customer has a more technical issue or needs extra guidance that requires the assistance of one of your more experienced agents.

This IVR routing type analyzes a caller’s input or profile, then directs the call to an agent or department with the requisite expertise.

This method is particularly effective for tech or software businesses, or any company whose calls tend to require specialized knowledge or handling.

Your tech company might use skill-based routing to direct technical support queries directly to your IT specialists, or route billing-related calls directly to the finance department.

Since this routing method quickly connects callers to someone with the necessary expertise to help them, it can help resolve their issues more efficiently — meaning higher customer satisfaction levels for your call center.

Skill-based routing can also be programmed with a language component or preference. For example, a caller with a preference for Spanish could be routed to a Spanish-speaking agent, which makes the service more accessible and personalized.

6. Time-based routing

Time-based routing is exactly what it sounds like. This IVR system directs calls based on the current time of day.

Does your business need to handle calls during non-business hours or when different shifts are in operation? Time- based routing is particularly effective for these use cases. It allows you to set up predefined rules that automatically forward calls to the right destination depending on what time they’re received.

This is fairly straightforward for offices with standard business hours. For virtual contact centers, businesses that operate across multiple time zones, and other organizations with distributed workforces, this routing method becomes absolutely vital. If your business gets a customer service call after hours in one time zone, it could be routed to an office in a different location where agents are still working.

Similarly, during weekends or holidays, calls can be forwarded to mobile numbers or voicemail. This way, customer inquiries aren’t left unattended.

Time-based routing is a great way to enhance the customer experience by reducing wait times and ensuring concerns are addressed promptly, no matter what time customers call.