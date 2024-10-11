Companies should conduct IVR testing routinely to ensure that their Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system is fully functional. Problems with IVR functionality, user experience, or load handling are going to result in immediate problems for customers who call into your phone system.

Putting it off is not a good idea, but IVR testing can be time-consuming and very difficult to do well. It really is its own specialty, which explains why so many call centers outsource IVR testing altogether.

Recent advances in technology — most notably AI, machine learning, and natural language processing — have drastically increased the effectiveness and power of IVR testing tools. This has allowed more businesses to conduct IVR testing on their own and automate many routine processes.

This is a good development for call centers looking to take more control over their IVR testing, but it’s not as simple as buying the latest or greatest tool. You still have to establish baselines, interpret test data, and work backwards to find the root causes of any issues flagged by the test.

Who’s responsible for testing your IVR system?

If you are using a hosted IVR, you may not be responsible for much of the testing. Obviously, the vendor isn’t going to be able to identify call flow issues that require insider understanding of the situation, but the functional side of testing is usually off your plate if the service is part of your call center software or business phone services.

If you want to go beyond the testing your vendor offers, or you are responsible for testing the IVR yourself, you have three options.

Run DIY testing: Some call center owners do in-house testing. This can be an excellent solution for routine assessments and specific IVR tests, less so for comprehensive or specialized testing.

Some call center owners do in-house testing. This can be an excellent solution for routine assessments and specific IVR tests, less so for comprehensive or specialized testing. Use specialized software: IVR testing tools empower owners to augment and automate specific testing processes. Administrators can schedule tests that simulate spikes in call volume, ensure IVR integrations are working properly, or identify potential vulnerabilities.

IVR testing tools empower owners to augment and automate specific testing processes. Administrators can schedule tests that simulate spikes in call volume, ensure IVR integrations are working properly, or identify potential vulnerabilities. Outsource IVR testing: Hiring external experts and services to test your IVR can ensure a thorough and unbiased assessment of your system. Hiring an external contractor does come with costs, and it means you’ll need to trust and depend on someone outside your organization.

For simple testing, there is a ton that call center admins can do on their own, especially if they are willing to learn and use dependable IVR testing tools.

Once you reach a certain size and complexity, however, it likely becomes cheaper to outsource testing to a third-party service that can handle the entire testing process.

Types of IVR testing

Sadly, there is no silver bullet IVR test that gets you all the information you need to ensure that it’s working properly. Let’s take a quick look at the different types of tests and how they are used to ensure that an IVR is working as it should be.

Soak testing: This involves evaluating the system’s performance over an extended period using a simulation of sustained usage. This test identifies potential issues related to long-term operation, including memory leaks or performance degradation.

This involves evaluating the system’s performance over an extended period using a simulation of sustained usage. This test identifies potential issues related to long-term operation, including memory leaks or performance degradation. Voice quality testing: This process assesses the clarity, naturalness, and overall quality of your voice prompts. It ensures callers can easily understand and respond to the system, contributing to a positive user experience.

This process assesses the clarity, naturalness, and overall quality of your voice prompts. It ensures callers can easily understand and respond to the system, contributing to a positive user experience. Call flow testing: This looks at the sequence of actions in the IVR system. It ensures the menu items and voice prompts guide callers through their options and reach their destination.

This looks at the sequence of actions in the IVR system. It ensures the menu items and voice prompts guide callers through their options and reach their destination. Load testing: Load testing assesses how well the IVR system performs under different levels of simultaneous usage. It helps identify potential bottlenecks so you can ensure your system can handle high call traffic.

Load testing assesses how well the IVR system performs under different levels of simultaneous usage. It helps identify potential bottlenecks so you can ensure your system can handle high call traffic. Usability testing: These tests focus on the overall user experience callers have when interacting with the IVR. It looks at factors like navigation, menu clarity, and the intuitiveness of user prompts to ensure callers have a positive and efficient interaction.

These tests focus on the overall user experience callers have when interacting with the IVR. It looks at factors like navigation, menu clarity, and the intuitiveness of user prompts to ensure callers have a positive and efficient interaction. Regression testing: This test ensures that changes or updates to the IVR system don’t negatively affect operations. It retests the system to confirm that previous features work after the modifications.

Because in-house teams have an intimate understanding of how the organization works, they’re best positioned to handle routine IVR testing and specific areas of concern like voice quality and usability testing.

Third-party services are the better choice for comprehensive testing and sophisticated assessments like soak testing and call flow testing. Automated testing tools, on the other hand, are most helpful for load testing and regression analysis.

Advances in automated interactive voice response testing

Automated testing tools have been around for a long time. But recent developments in AI, machine learning (ML), Automated Speech Recognition (ASR), and natural language processing (NLP) technology have leveled up the process of testing your IVR. Here’s how these technologies have contributed to better testing.

AI and ML algorithms enable more sophisticated simulations, enhancing the accuracy and realism of IVR soak testing. This allows for a broader system performance evaluation over an extended period.

AI call flow testing has enhanced the evaluation of sequence and interaction patterns in IVR systems. ML algorithms assess menu items and voice prompts, ensuring callers are guided through various options without being too complex.

AI and ML technologies have improved load testing by providing more accurate simulations of high call volumes. This ensures a realistic assessment of how well the IVR system performs under different levels of simultaneous usage.

AI usability testing focuses on the overall user experience, using analytics to look at factors like navigation and menu clarity. ML algorithms analyze user prompts, ensuring callers interact positively with the IVR system.

AI regression testing uses ML to adapt test scenarios based on system changes. This ensures a more thorough retesting process so you can check that previous features operate as intended.

IVR testing is just one area where AI is having a huge impact on call centers. Sure, a lot of the fancy new tech is going to get oversold, but things like conversational IVR are so much better than the technology they replaced.

IVR testing tools and services

For those dedicated to the DIY approach, a variety of automation tools are available to help.

Voximplant: This testing module is a user-friendly tool that lets you simulate and test various IVR scenarios. You can assess call flows, voice recognition, and overall system functionality with an intuitive interface that makes creating and executing test scripts easy regardless of your expertise level.

This testing module is a user-friendly tool that lets you simulate and test various IVR scenarios. You can assess call flows, voice recognition, and overall system functionality with an intuitive interface that makes creating and executing test scripts easy regardless of your expertise level. Twilio Studio: A visual builder from the communications services platform, Twilio that lets you easily design and test IVR workflows. You can create and customize call flows and incorporate voice prompts and menu options with tools that simulate caller interactions and evaluate the system’s response. It’s particularly handy for those who prefer a more visual and hands-on approach.

A visual builder from the communications services platform, Twilio that lets you easily design and test IVR workflows. You can create and customize call flows and incorporate voice prompts and menu options with tools that simulate caller interactions and evaluate the system’s response. It’s particularly handy for those who prefer a more visual and hands-on approach. Cyara Accelerator: A comprehensive IVR testing tool that automates and streamlines the whole process. While it offers advanced features, it also caters to people with differing technical abilities. You can also create different test cases with it, like load testing and regression testing.

SEE: This Twilio review on sister site Fit Small Business to see if it’s right for you

When you need more comprehensive testing or sophisticated analysis done, this list of IVR testing providers should serve you well.

Rainforest QA: A cloud-based testing service that caters to businesses of various sizes. It provides on-demand IVR testing services that give you access to a global pool of testers. It also specializes in comprehensive testing, including IVR soak testing and load testing.

A cloud-based testing service that caters to businesses of various sizes. It provides on-demand IVR testing services that give you access to a global pool of testers. It also specializes in comprehensive testing, including IVR soak testing and load testing. Ubertesters: An end-to-end testing service that covers various testing needs, including IVR testing. Their team of experts can design and execute comprehensive test plans to keep your system operating smoothly across different verticals.

An end-to-end testing service that covers various testing needs, including IVR testing. Their team of experts can design and execute comprehensive test plans to keep your system operating smoothly across different verticals. TestFort: A software testing service that offers IVR testing. Their expertise spans functional, regression, and load testing. It caters to businesses of different sizes, offering flexible testing solutions that align with specific industry requirements.

A software testing service that offers IVR testing. Their expertise spans functional, regression, and load testing. It caters to businesses of different sizes, offering flexible testing solutions that align with specific industry requirements. Appvance: An AI-driven testing service that includes IVR testing. With machine learning algorithms, it provides dynamic and adaptive test scenarios for IVR systems. Their services are scalable and can be customizable, too.

IVR testing with a skilled team

Automated testing is at the forefront of innovation and efficiency for optimizing call center operations. By harnessing the power of advanced tech like AI, ML, NLP, and ASR, you can significantly increase the accuracy, realism, and effectiveness of your IVR testing strategies.

But still, these tools can’t replace people or operate without human oversight. A skilled team is necessary when it comes to interpreting test results, understanding user interactions, and adapting to complex situations.

Choosing the best testing option for your call center — from DIY testing, using advanced AI tools, or partnering with a specialized testing service — you’ll need to find a balance between making the most of technology and maintaining the quality assurance that only human insight can offer.

A well-balanced approach will let you meet and even exceed customer expectations by providing a seamless, efficient, and highly responsive IVR system.