Everybody’s got a story to tell, and these days, it seems like everybody’s telling it. Podcasting has lowered the barriers to sharing your voice with the world, and if you’ve got an idea that you think can climb the podcasting charts, then you owe it to yourself to learn to podcast.

That’s easy enough to do now that The Podcasting 101 Bundle is on sale. This ten-course bundle will take you from an absolute novice with no experience podcasting to a pro ready to launch and scale a podcast empire.

Starting out, you’ll get a walkthrough of the proper equipment, editing techniques, publishing and marketing skills you’ll need to get ears on your podcast. You’ll learn how to submit a podcast to iTunes and other directories and explore multiple avenues for monetizing and promoting your podcast.

As you get through the basics, you’ll also explore more abstract skills like learning how to speak with power and charisma. You’ll learn techniques used by professional speakers and actors to increase your lung capacity and discover how to connect more with your breath to speak clearly and authentically. After all, you have to command an audience, right?

There’s a course on the art of storytelling so you don’t ramble every time you pick up a microphone. You’ll learn ways to guide an interview or a conversation so that your listeners don’t get bored and learn how to work on your delivery to remain captivating even on hour-long recording sessions. In addition to podcasting, the bundle also includes several courses on video production and presentation, should you like to start recording your podcast down the line.

Your podcast empire starts here. Right now, you can get The Podcasting 101 Bundle for just $29 for a limited time.

