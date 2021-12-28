Learn advanced Excel skills for less than $35

With advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel features, you can save time, boost productivity and improve your career prospects.

While most people might think of Microsoft Excel in terms of simple number crunching, the program can do far more than that. Of course, just handling the number crunching more efficiently is a worthy goal in itself. In fact, any Excel user should be happy to find out how much more they can accomplish with the secrets revealed in The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle. The results could very well be worth a raise or even a promotion.

If you want a crash course on how to do everything in Excel, that would be "Microsoft Excel from Beginner to Advanced." And since one of the best features of Excel is being able to automate tasks, you can learn how to save yourself a whole lot of time doing that in "Master Microsoft Excel Macros and Excel VBA."

Think of how quickly you could get through your Excel tasks if you had more than 75 formulas and functions, as well as over 20 charts and graphs at your fingertips. That's what you'll learn from the hands-on demos in "Microsoft Excel: Advanced Excel Formulas & Functions" and "Microsoft Excel: Data Visualization, Excel Charts & Graphs."

Both of those courses are taught by Chris Dutton, Excel Maven founder, who specialized in data visualization, marketing analytics and business intelligence for over a decade. In fact, he's developed data visualization and analytics tools and has been featured in the New York Times.

Verified purchasers have been extremely satisfied with the courses offered in this bundle. Like a number of other reviewers, Mark A. rated it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars: "Great, well-paced and easy to understand videos. I learned a lot from running through these courses."

Don't miss this chance to become an expert Excel power user. Get The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle today while it's available for only $33.99, which is 96% off the regular price of $945.

