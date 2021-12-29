Switch to a cool new tech career by learning how to develop iOS and Android mobile apps

As the demand for mobile apps grows, so does the demand for skilled mobile app developers. This affordable online training bundle will kickstart your career in this lucrative field.

Both iOS and Android developers are on our cool jobs list. And why not? You can earn a nice living from creating mobile apps — and you can do your work from anywhere. And you can gain the skills you'll need to succeed as a mobile app developer with the seven courses offered by the 2022 Mobile App Developers Bundle. Better yet, this bundle, which offers more than 20 hours of online training, is currently on sale for only $29.99.

If you don't want to limit yourself to just one platform, you can start with "The Complete Mobile App Development Course with Flutter," which will teach you how to develop both iOS and Android apps using the popular open source framework Google created for mobile app development. Or you can get a solid foundation in Swift and Apple's IDE Xcode in "iOS Application Development for Beginners."

The remaining courses will take you from novice to expert in Android app development. You'll learn Java and Android Studio to make basic applications in "Intro to Java for Android Development" and "Kotlin for Beginners." Then you can continue to build your skills from there, learning how to create mobile apps without back-end programming by using Firebase and Kotlin.

These courses are offered by Zenva Academy, a world-class platform offering online training for in-demand programming skills, including VR, game development, machine learning and much more. Verified purchaser, Matthew, was extremely satisfied with his experience. He rated the bundle 5 stars, saying: "Felt the content was very informative and helped me learn to master my skills in mobile app development. I would recommend this to my friends so they can learn to optimise their mobile app skills."

Don't pass up this chance to learn how to make mobile apps. Get The 2022 Mobile App Developers Bundle today while it's available for just $29.99.

Prices subject to change.