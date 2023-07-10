Microsoft Office Professional provides the ultimate suite of tools for any business, and it's currently bundled with eight courses.

You can find a copy of Microsoft Office in pretty much every workplace. But how many on your staff know how to use the software effectively? With the Premium Microsoft Office Training Freebie Bundle, you can upgrade your tools and skills at the same time.

The bundle includes a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 and 39 hours of hands-on video training. You can get it for only $29.97 through July 14 for Deal Days Summer 2023, an alternative to Amazon Prime Day.

Everyone in business is looking for ways to be efficient and produce captivating products right now. Saving on software and learning how to use your existing tools more effectively is a great place to start.

Microsoft Office Professional is different. Buy it once, and you have lifetime access to the entire software suite — including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Access, and Publisher. It works on any PC running Windows 10 or 11, and this version is designed to work perfectly offline.

Of course, great tools are only useful if you know how to use them. That’s where the other half of this bundle comes in handy.

You get eight full-length video courses in total, covering a range of Office-related skills. The training comes from top instructors like Chris Dutton, a certified Microsoft Excel Expert and analytics consultant who has helped over 25,000 students to date. He has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from course learners.

Prices and availability are subject to change.