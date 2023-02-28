Turn your Mac into an AirPlay receiver with X-Mirage for $9.99

AirPlay was designed to allow iOS and macOS users to mirror content on a TV, but what if you could turn your Mac into an AirPlay receiver? That’s what X-Mirage is all about.

From gameplay to presentations, this highly rated app lets you send iOS content from any iOS device to your Mac. It’s normally priced at $16, but you can pick it up today for only $9.99 at TechRepublic Academy.

This powerful little utility allows you to connect any AirPlay-enabled iOS device to your Mac and mirror the screen. The app offers full 1080p HD resolution and live audio from your iOS device. You can also password protect the stream to prevent unwanted intrusions, and control playback from your Mac. Using X-Mirage, you can even record footage directly from your iPhone, iPad or iPod. It’s perfect for mobile gaming, delivering presentations, showing off websites and more.

Order today for just $9.99 to get your hands on an X-Mirage lifetime license, saving 37% on the normal price for the app.

Prices and availability are subject to change.