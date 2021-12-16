Make sense of complex IT concepts with these glossaries

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

The realm of IT is chock full of complex concepts. We're here to help you make sense of it all with these top glossaries from TechRepublic Premium.

Image: Shutterstuck/Yurchanka Siarhei

Technology is complex. And when advancements in tech are made what seems like every second, that complexity only increases over time. Just how fast is tech changing? In 1965, Intel's co-founder Gordon Moore predicted that overall processing performance would double every two years. Yes, double.

That prediction, known as Moore's Law, has held true over the past 56 years. However, new advancements such as quantum computing are now making experts question the prediction.

Mario Morales, a program vice president at IDC, said it best, "We're going beyond it now when we think about incremental improvements of software. Because so much of computing now includes AI and machine learning, changes are happening much faster than the previous 18- to 24-month period."

Enjoying this article? Download this article and thousands of whitepapers and ebooks from our Premium library. Enjoy expert IT analyst briefings and access to the top IT professionals, all in an ad-free experience. Join Premium Today

If this rapid advancement says anything, it's this: Businesses must embrace the digital transformation and brace for technological impact. If you're not currently using things such as AI or DevOps, it's not a question of "if" you will but "when."

We know that not everyone in business is an IT expert. We also know it can be overwhelming to even think about some of these complex tech concepts. Luckily, we have IT experts here that can help you make sense of it all.

Below, you'll find six IT glossaries by TechRepublic Premium covering everything from DevOps to cybersecurity attack response.

Quick Glossary: DevOps Moving fast to develop, deploy and integrate new software is critical to the success of all organizations regardless of industry. This is where DevOps comes in. DevOps is the combination of two terms: software development and information technology operations. DevOps considers all aspects of deployment, from team communication and collaboration to engineering and security. In this glossary, you'll find 20 DevOps-related terms to help you gain a better understanding of this important management concept. Whether you're looking to build your own DevOps system or just want to increase your awareness of the topic, this glossary can help. TechRepublic Premium

Quantum Computing Glossary Quantum computing promises increased computing power and speed using less energy and space. Built on the principles of quantum theory, quantum computing harnesses the power of subatomic particles to create new ways of computing. Why is this important? Traditional computers that use binary signals measured in bits can only handle so much. And when complex tech innovations such as AI require more complicated code, a hefty amount of processing power is required. Quantum computing is here to solve that challenge, so we can all reap the benefits of tomorrow's technological advancements. This glossary explores quantum computing and the terms you need to know. TechRepublic Premium

Backup Solutions Glossary It's no secret that data (in its many forms) is the driving force behind all organizations. From customer data to manufacturing machine maintenance data, it's critical for business operation. This means data must also be preserved and protected at all costs. Efficient and effective backup solutions are required to protect data from cybercriminals, natural disasters and simple human error. Unfortunately, the implementation of backup solutions can be difficult to understand due to the sheer amount of industry jargon. Our glossary can help, ensuring you have the knowledge necessary to protect your most critical business asset. TechRepublic Premium

Quick Glossary: Cybersecurity Attack Response and Mitigation What's your plan for a cybersecurity incident? If you can't answer that question, it's time to act. The truth is, your network is under constant attack. And it's critical to be prepared should the worst-case scenario occur. This means having a comprehensive response and risk mitigation plan in place now. To help you build that plan, this glossary includes many cybersecurity terms you must know to protect your sensitive business data before, during and after the next attack. TechRepublic Premium

Cryptocurrency Glossary: From Bitcoin and Dogecoin to Hot Wallets and Whales Cryptocurrency appears to be taking the tech world by storm. It's a digital currency that offers great rewards in exchange for greater risk. Cryptocurrency relies on a concept called blockchain, which is used to process and secure these digital transactions. You may have also heard of the great financial success investors have had through crypto. For example, individuals in their 20s are becoming millionaires by investing. And while cryptocurrency may be the future of finance, you must do your research before committing to anything. This glossary can help you get started. TechRepublic Premium