Technology has found its way into every facet of the modern workplace. Operating costs, security, communications, employee satisfaction and the customer base are all part of the technology equation. A savvy CIO knows there is a direct correlation between a high-performing IT organization and a strong-performing business.

As a technology leader, you need to advocate for the ability to measure how fast your team is going and that they are headed in the right direction. You can’t improve what you don’t measure.

Learn from flaws in prior measuring approaches

Trying to gauge how a technical team is delivering can be tricky. A team is a collection of individuals. And in the case of an IT organization, those individuals are performing discrete, complex tasks. Over the years, managers of software development teams have tried a lot of approaches to measuring productivity, the majority of which suffer from two fundamental flaws:

A focus on outputs rather than outcomes. An emphasis on individuals rather than teams.

These flawed approaches have given rise to a handful of anti-patterns that not only fail to provide meaningful productivity metrics but can lead to poor team morale.

Lines of code

Perhaps the most famous, and most hated, failed attempt to measure developer productivity is counting lines of code. There is little correlation between how many lines of code a developer writes and the overall value that developer is delivering to the organization.

In fact, rewarding developers for writing lines of code results in code bloat and ultimately incurs higher sustainment costs.

Velocity

With the prevalence of Agile in software development, at some point, some Agile coaches will likely recommend using velocity as a way to measure your team’s productivity. Team velocity, not individual contributor velocity, is a useful metric for planning workloads.

As a measure of productivity, however, it falls short. Equating velocity to productivity will only cause developers to inflate estimates thereby not only misrepresenting the team’s effectiveness but potentially invalidating the measure’s usefulness in capacity planning.

Utilization

In many consulting organizations, a developer’s utilization — i.e. how much time they spend working on the code — is used as a proxy for productivity. This is doubly flawed because we all know effort does not always mean results and because this measure incentivizes project managers to keep developers 100% utilized.

In mathematics, queue theory tells us that as utilization reaches 100%, lead times approach infinity. That’s because a 100% utilized resource has no capacity for innovation, improvement or change.

Take a data-driven approach to measuring software delivery

In 2018, Nicole Forsgren, Jez Humble and Gene Kim published Accelerate, which included cluster analysis of over 23,000 responses from more than 2,000 unique organizations. They found four common characteristics in the data that helped to categorize software development teams as high performers, medium performers or low performers:

Lead time for changes: How long does it take to go from code being committed to running in production?

How long does it take to go from code being committed to running in production? Deployment frequency: How often does your team deliver software updates to the live customer base?

How often does your team deliver software updates to the live customer base? Mean time to recover: How long does it take your team to restore service when a failure is detected in production?

How long does it take your team to restore service when a failure is detected in production? Change failure rate: What percentage of changes to the production environment subsequently require remediation?

Measure High performers Mid performers Low performers Lead time for changes Less than one hour Between one week and one month Between one week and one month Development frequency On demand (multiple times per day) Between once per week and once per month Between once per week and once per month Mean time to recover Less than one hour Less than one day Between one day and one week Change failure rate 0–15% 0–15% 31–45%

Table source: Accelerate, published by IT Revolution 2018.

Consider other factors that affect team performance

Besides strictly code-based measures, there are several cultural factors that can help gauge how your software team is performing.

Information is actively sought by team members.

Messengers are not punished for delivering bad news.

Responsibilities are shared.

Cross-functional collaboration is rewarded.

Failures are treated as opportunities for improvement.

New ideas are always welcomed.

Set aside time to evaluate the performance data

Once you know what measures indicate how the team is performing, as a CIO you then have to set aside the time and resources to build a dashboard to measure. It’s likely, the data required will not come from a single place, so you’ll need to capture and transform the data from multiple sources and then use a custom visualization tool like Tableau or PowerBI to present it.

It’s better to start simple and expand where you are getting the most value. Frequently, you can get most of the quantitative data you need from APIs on your version control system and code pipelines. For the more qualitative measures, consider using quarterly surveys.

Drive change based on performance data

At the end of the day, collecting data and metrics, even just a handful, is wasted effort if the organization is not continuously reviewing the data and using it to make course corrections.

While you may get some pockets of excellence if you leave it to individual teams, setting aside time as an organization to regularly review the metrics, gather insights and drive data-informed change is the quickest route to becoming a high-performing IT enterprise.