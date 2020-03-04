Microsoft Edge: Save time with keyboard shortcuts

Limiting interaction with your browser to the mouse only is terribly inefficient. To get the most out of the new Microsoft Edge, you should take advantage of keyboard shortcuts.

The Microsoft Edge browser is not nearly as popular as Google Chrome or Firefox, obviously. However, after many tweaks and feature upgrades, the new Edge has improved to the point where most would consider its capabilities on par with its more widely used competition (and still much better than Internet Explorer). The new version of Microsoft Edge is Chromium-based, which should further diminish any lingering differences between standard web browsers.

To get the most out of the Microsoft Edge experience, users should take advantage of its various and numerous keyboard shortcuts. Limiting interaction with your browser to mere mouse cursor movements and clicking links is terribly inefficient. Adding a few keyboard shortcuts to your repertoire can save you significant time, especially if web surfing is part of your job description.

Microsoft Edge keyboard shortcuts

The following list of keyboard shortcuts is for the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge, on both Windows 10 and MacOS.

(If you are still using it, the keyboard shortcuts for the legacy version of Edge are also available from Microsoft.)

Table A – Microsoft Edge for Windows 10 (courtesy of Microsoft)

Keystrokes Action Ctrl + D Save your current webpage as a favorite Ctrl + E Open a search query in the address bar Ctrl + F Find on page Ctrl + G Jump to the next match to your Find Bar search Ctrl + H Open History in a new tab (web UI) Ctrl + J Open Downloads in a new tab (web UI) Ctrl + L Select the URL in the address bar to edit Ctrl + M Mute current tab (toggle) Ctrl + N Open a new window Ctrl + O Open a file from your computer in Edge Ctrl + P Print the current page Ctrl + R Reload the current page Ctrl + S Save the current page Ctrl + Shift + B Show or hide the favorites bar Ctrl + Shift + D Save all open tabs as favorites in a new folder Ctrl + Shift + G Jump to the previous match to your Find Bar search Ctrl + Shift + I Open Developer Tools Ctrl + Shift + L Paste and search or Paste and go (if it's a URL) Ctrl + Shift + M Sign in as a different user or browse as a Guest Ctrl + Shift + N Open a new InPrivate window Ctrl + Shift + O Open Favorites management Ctrl + Shift + P Print using the system dialog Ctrl + Shift + R Reload the current page, ignoring cached content Ctrl + Shift + T Reopen the last closed tab, and switch to it Ctrl + Shift + V Paste without formatting Ctrl + Shift + W Close the current window Ctrl + T Open a new tab and switch to it Ctrl + U View source Ctrl + W Close the current tab Ctrl + 0 (zero) Reset zoom level Ctrl + 1, 2, ... 8 Switch to a specific tab Ctrl + 9 Switch to the last tab Ctrl + Enter Add www. to the beginning and .com to the end of text typed in the address bar Ctrl + Shift + Delete Open clear browsing data options Ctrl + Tab Switch to the next tab Ctrl + Shift + Tab Switch to the previous tab Ctrl + Plus (+) Zoom in Ctrl + Minus (-) Zoom out Ctrl + \ (in a PDF) Toggle PDF between fit to page / fit to width Ctrl + [ (in a PDF) Rotate PDF counterclockwise 90 degrees Ctrl + ] (in a PDF) Rotate PDF clockwise 90 degrees Ctrl + PgDn Switch to the next tab Ctrl + PgUp Switch to the previous tab Alt Set focus on the Settings and more "…" button Alt + Shift + B Set focus on the first item in the favorites bar Alt + D Select the URL in the address bar to edit Alt + E Open the Settings and more "..." menu Alt + F Open the Settings and more "..." menu Alt + Shift + I Open the Send feedback dialog Alt + Shift + T Set focus on the first item in the toolbar Alt + Left arrow Go back Alt + Right arrow Go forward Alt + Home Open your home page in the current tab Alt + Space + W Minimize the current window Alt + Space + X Maximize the current window Alt + F4 Close the current window F1 Open Help F3 Find on page F4 Select the URL in the address bar Ctrl + F4 Close the current tab F5 Reload the current page Shift + F5 Reload the current page, ignoring cached content F6 Switch focus to next pane Shift + F6 Switch focus to previous pane F7 Turn caret browsing on or off F10 Set focus on the Settings and more "…" button F10 + Enter Open Setting and more "…" menu Shift + F10 Open context menu F11 Enter full screen (toggle) F12 Open Developer Tools Esc Stop loading page Spacebar Scroll down webpage, one screen at a time Shift + Spacebar Scroll up webpage, one screen at a time PgDn Scroll down webpage, one screen at a time PgUp Scroll up webpage, one screen at a time Home Go to the top of the page, Move keyboard focus to first item of pane End Go to the bottom of the page, Move keyboard focus to last item of pane Tab Go to next tab stop Shift + Tab Go to previous tab stop

Microsoft

Table B - Microsoft Edge for MacOS (courtesy of Microsoft)

Keystrokes Action Command + Shift + B Show or hide the favorites bar Command + Shift + C Open Developer tools Command + D Save your current webpage as a favorite Command + Shift + D Save all open tabs as favorites in a new folder Command + F Find on page Command + Shift + F Switch to full-screen mode Command + G Jump to the next match to your Find Bar search Command + Shift + G Jump to the previous match to your Find Bar search Command + Shift + H Open your home page in the current tab Command + Shift + J Open the Downloads page in a new tab Command + L Select the URL in the address bar to edit Ctrl + M Toggle tab mute on and off Command + M Minimize window Command + Option + M Minimize all windows of the front app Command + Shift + M Log in a different user or browse as a guest Command + N Open a new window Command + Shift + N Open a new window in InPrivate mode Command + O Open a file from your computer in Edge Command + P Print the current page Command + Q Quit Command + R Reload the current page Command + Shift + R Reload the current page, ignoring cached content Command + S Save the current page Command + T Open a new tab, and switch to it Command + Shift + T Reopen the last closed tab, and switch to it Command + Shift + V Paste format free text Command + W Close the current tab Command + Shift + W Close the current window Command + Y Open History in a new tab Command + Option + L Open Downloads in a new tab Command + 0 (zero) Reset zoom level Command + 1,2,...8 Switch to a specific tab Command + 9 Switch to the last tab Command + Left arrow Move cursor to the beginning of first word in the same line Command + Right arrow Move cursor to the end of last word in the same line Command + Delete Delete the entire text field / entire line of text Command + Return Search the typed query in new tab Command + Shift + Delete Open clear browsing data options Command + Plus (+) Zoom in Command + Minus (-) Zoom out Ctrl + \ (in a PDF) Toggle PDF between fit to page / fit to width Ctrl + [ (in a PDF) Rotate PDF counterclockwise 90 degrees Ctrl + ] (in a PDF) Rotate PDF clockwise 90 degrees Ctrl + Fn + Down arrow Switch to the next tab Ctrl + Fn + Up arrow Switch to the previous tab F12 Open Developer Tools ESC (in full-screen mode) Exit full-screen mode ESC Stop loading page Space Scroll down webpage, one screen at a time Shift + Space Scroll up webpage, one screen at a time Tab Move to the next control Shift + Tab Move to the previous control Command + Ctrl + F Turn full-screen mode on or off Command + Option + F Search the web Command + Option + J Open the JavaScript Console Ctrl + Tab Go to the next tab Shift + Ctrl + Tab Go to the previous tab Command + ] Navigate forward Command + [ Navigate backward

