Microsoft Edge: Save time with keyboard shortcuts
by in Software on March 4, 2020, 11:45 AM PST

Limiting interaction with your browser to the mouse only is terribly inefficient. To get the most out of the new Microsoft Edge, you should take advantage of keyboard shortcuts.

Image: CNET

The Microsoft Edge browser is not nearly as popular as Google Chrome or Firefox, obviously. However, after many tweaks and feature upgrades, the new Edge has improved to the point where most would consider its capabilities on par with its more widely used competition (and still much better than Internet Explorer). The new version of Microsoft Edge is Chromium-based, which should further diminish any lingering differences between standard web browsers.

To get the most out of the Microsoft Edge experience, users should take advantage of its various and numerous keyboard shortcuts. Limiting interaction with your browser to mere mouse cursor movements and clicking links is terribly inefficient. Adding a few keyboard shortcuts to your repertoire can save you significant time, especially if web surfing is part of your job description.

Microsoft Edge keyboard shortcuts

The following list of keyboard shortcuts is for the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge, on both Windows 10 and MacOS.

(If you are still using it, the keyboard shortcuts for the legacy version of Edge are also available from Microsoft.)

Table A – Microsoft Edge for Windows 10 (courtesy of Microsoft)

Keystrokes

Action

Ctrl + D

Save your current webpage as a favorite

Ctrl + E

Open a search query in the address bar

Ctrl + F

Find on page

Ctrl + G

Jump to the next match to your Find Bar search

Ctrl + H

Open History in a new tab (web UI)

Ctrl + J

Open Downloads in a new tab (web UI)

Ctrl + L

Select the URL in the address bar to edit

Ctrl + M

Mute current tab (toggle)

Ctrl + N

Open a new window

Ctrl + O

Open a file from your computer in Edge

Ctrl + P

Print the current page

Ctrl + R

Reload the current page

Ctrl + S

Save the current page

Ctrl + Shift + B

Show or hide the favorites bar

Ctrl + Shift + D

Save all open tabs as favorites in a new folder

Ctrl + Shift + G

Jump to the previous match to your Find Bar search

Ctrl + Shift + I

Open Developer Tools

Ctrl + Shift + L

Paste and search or Paste and go (if it's a URL)

Ctrl + Shift + M

Sign in as a different user or browse as a Guest

Ctrl + Shift + N

Open a new InPrivate window

Ctrl + Shift + O

Open Favorites management

Ctrl + Shift + P

Print using the system dialog

Ctrl + Shift + R

Reload the current page, ignoring cached content

Ctrl + Shift + T

Reopen the last closed tab, and switch to it

Ctrl + Shift + V

Paste without formatting

Ctrl + Shift + W

Close the current window

Ctrl + T

Open a new tab and switch to it

Ctrl + U

View source

Ctrl + W

Close the current tab

Ctrl + 0 (zero)

Reset zoom level

Ctrl + 1, 2, ... 8

Switch to a specific tab

Ctrl + 9

Switch to the last tab

Ctrl + Enter

Add www. to the beginning and .com to the end of text typed in the address bar

Ctrl + Shift + Delete

Open clear browsing data options

Ctrl + Tab

Switch to the next tab

Ctrl + Shift + Tab

Switch to the previous tab

Ctrl + Plus (+)

Zoom in

Ctrl + Minus (-)

Zoom out

Ctrl + \ (in a PDF)

Toggle PDF between fit to page / fit to width

Ctrl + [ (in a PDF)

Rotate PDF counterclockwise 90 degrees

Ctrl + ] (in a PDF)

Rotate PDF clockwise 90 degrees

Ctrl + PgDn

Switch to the next tab

Ctrl + PgUp

Switch to the previous tab

Alt

Set focus on the Settings and more "…" button

Alt + Shift + B

Set focus on the first item in the favorites bar

Alt + D

Select the URL in the address bar to edit

Alt + E

Open the Settings and more "..." menu

Alt + F

Open the Settings and more "..." menu

Alt + Shift + I

Open the Send feedback dialog

Alt + Shift + T

Set focus on the first item in the toolbar

Alt + Left arrow

Go back

Alt + Right arrow

Go forward

Alt + Home

Open your home page in the current tab

Alt + Space + W

Minimize the current window

Alt + Space + X

Maximize the current window

Alt + F4

Close the current window

F1

Open Help

F3

Find on page

F4

Select the URL in the address bar

Ctrl + F4

Close the current tab

F5

Reload the current page

Shift + F5

Reload the current page, ignoring cached content

F6

Switch focus to next pane

Shift + F6

Switch focus to previous pane

F7

Turn caret browsing on or off

F10

Set focus on the Settings and more "…" button

F10 + Enter

Open Setting and more "…" menu

Shift + F10

Open context menu

F11

Enter full screen (toggle)

F12

Open Developer Tools

Esc

Stop loading page

Spacebar

Scroll down webpage, one screen at a time

Shift + Spacebar

Scroll up webpage, one screen at a time

PgDn

Scroll down webpage, one screen at a time

PgUp

Scroll up webpage, one screen at a time

Home

Go to the top of the page, Move keyboard focus to first item of pane

End

Go to the bottom of the page, Move keyboard focus to last item of pane

Tab

Go to next tab stop

Shift + Tab

Go to previous tab stop

Table B - Microsoft Edge for MacOS (courtesy of Microsoft) 

Keystrokes

Action

Command + Shift + B

Show or hide the favorites bar

Command + Shift + C

Open Developer tools

Command + D

Save your current webpage as a favorite

Command + Shift + D

Save all open tabs as favorites in a new folder

Command + F

Find on page

Command + Shift + F

Switch to full-screen mode

Command + G

Jump to the next match to your Find Bar search

Command + Shift + G

Jump to the previous match to your Find Bar search

Command + Shift + H

Open your home page in the current tab

Command + Shift + J

Open the Downloads page in a new tab

Command + L

Select the URL in the address bar to edit

Ctrl + M

Toggle tab mute on and off

Command + M

Minimize window

Command + Option + M

Minimize all windows of the front app

Command + Shift + M

Log in a different user or browse as a guest

Command + N

Open a new window

Command + Shift + N

Open a new window in InPrivate mode

Command + O

Open a file from your computer in Edge

Command + P

Print the current page

Command + Q

Quit

Command + R

Reload the current page

Command + Shift + R

Reload the current page, ignoring cached content

Command + S

Save the current page

Command + T

Open a new tab, and switch to it

Command + Shift + T

Reopen the last closed tab, and switch to it

Command + Shift + V

Paste format free text

Command + W

Close the current tab

Command + Shift + W

Close the current window

Command + Y

Open History in a new tab

Command + Option + L

Open Downloads in a new tab

Command + 0 (zero)

Reset zoom level

Command + 1,2,...8

Switch to a specific tab

Command + 9

Switch to the last tab

Command + Left arrow

Move cursor to the beginning of first word in the same line

Command + Right arrow

Move cursor to the end of last word in the same line

Command + Delete

Delete the entire text field / entire line of text

Command + Return

Search the typed query in new tab

Command + Shift + Delete

Open clear browsing data options

Command + Plus (+)

Zoom in

Command + Minus (-)

Zoom out

Ctrl + \ (in a PDF)

Toggle PDF between fit to page / fit to width

Ctrl + [ (in a PDF)

Rotate PDF counterclockwise 90 degrees

Ctrl + ] (in a PDF)

Rotate PDF clockwise 90 degrees

Ctrl + Fn + Down arrow

Switch to the next tab

Ctrl + Fn + Up arrow

Switch to the previous tab

F12

Open Developer Tools

ESC (in full-screen mode)

Exit full-screen mode

ESC

Stop loading page

Space

Scroll down webpage, one screen at a time

Shift + Space

Scroll up webpage, one screen at a time

Tab

Move to the next control

Shift + Tab

Move to the previous control

Command + Ctrl + F

Turn full-screen mode on or off

Command + Option + F

Search the web

Command + Option + J

Open the JavaScript Console

Ctrl + Tab

Go to the next tab

Shift + Ctrl + Tab

Go to the previous tab

Command + ]

Navigate forward

Command + [

Navigate backward

