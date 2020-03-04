Microsoft Edge: Save time with keyboard shortcuts

Limiting interaction with your browser to the mouse only is terribly inefficient. To get the most out of the new Microsoft Edge, you should take advantage of keyboard shortcuts.
The Microsoft Edge browser is not nearly as popular as Google Chrome or Firefox, obviously. However, after many tweaks and feature upgrades, the new Edge has improved to the point where most would consider its capabilities on par with its more widely used competition (and still much better than Internet Explorer). The new version of Microsoft Edge is Chromium-based, which should further diminish any lingering differences between standard web browsers.
To get the most out of the Microsoft Edge experience, users should take advantage of its various and numerous keyboard shortcuts. Limiting interaction with your browser to mere mouse cursor movements and clicking links is terribly inefficient. Adding a few keyboard shortcuts to your repertoire can save you significant time, especially if web surfing is part of your job description.
Microsoft Edge keyboard shortcuts
The following list of keyboard shortcuts is for the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge, on both Windows 10 and MacOS.
(If you are still using it, the keyboard shortcuts for the legacy version of Edge are also available from Microsoft.)
Table A – Microsoft Edge for Windows 10 (courtesy of Microsoft)
Keystrokes
Action
Ctrl + D
Save your current webpage as a favorite
Ctrl + E
Open a search query in the address bar
Ctrl + F
Find on page
Ctrl + G
Jump to the next match to your Find Bar search
Ctrl + H
Open History in a new tab (web UI)
Ctrl + J
Open Downloads in a new tab (web UI)
Ctrl + L
Select the URL in the address bar to edit
Ctrl + M
Mute current tab (toggle)
Ctrl + N
Open a new window
Ctrl + O
Open a file from your computer in Edge
Ctrl + P
Print the current page
Ctrl + R
Reload the current page
Ctrl + S
Save the current page
Ctrl + Shift + B
Show or hide the favorites bar
Ctrl + Shift + D
Save all open tabs as favorites in a new folder
Ctrl + Shift + G
Jump to the previous match to your Find Bar search
Ctrl + Shift + I
Open Developer Tools
Ctrl + Shift + L
Paste and search or Paste and go (if it's a URL)
Ctrl + Shift + M
Sign in as a different user or browse as a Guest
Ctrl + Shift + N
Open a new InPrivate window
Ctrl + Shift + O
Open Favorites management
Ctrl + Shift + P
Print using the system dialog
Ctrl + Shift + R
Reload the current page, ignoring cached content
Ctrl + Shift + T
Reopen the last closed tab, and switch to it
Ctrl + Shift + V
Paste without formatting
Ctrl + Shift + W
Close the current window
Ctrl + T
Open a new tab and switch to it
Ctrl + U
View source
Ctrl + W
Close the current tab
Ctrl + 0 (zero)
Reset zoom level
Ctrl + 1, 2, ... 8
Switch to a specific tab
Ctrl + 9
Switch to the last tab
Ctrl + Enter
Add www. to the beginning and .com to the end of text typed in the address bar
Ctrl + Shift + Delete
Open clear browsing data options
Ctrl + Tab
Switch to the next tab
Ctrl + Shift + Tab
Switch to the previous tab
Ctrl + Plus (+)
Zoom in
Ctrl + Minus (-)
Zoom out
Ctrl + \ (in a PDF)
Toggle PDF between fit to page / fit to width
Ctrl + [ (in a PDF)
Rotate PDF counterclockwise 90 degrees
Ctrl + ] (in a PDF)
Rotate PDF clockwise 90 degrees
Ctrl + PgDn
Switch to the next tab
Ctrl + PgUp
Switch to the previous tab
Alt
Set focus on the Settings and more "…" button
Alt + Shift + B
Set focus on the first item in the favorites bar
Alt + D
Select the URL in the address bar to edit
Alt + E
Open the Settings and more "..." menu
Alt + F
Open the Settings and more "..." menu
Alt + Shift + I
Open the Send feedback dialog
Alt + Shift + T
Set focus on the first item in the toolbar
Alt + Left arrow
Go back
Alt + Right arrow
Go forward
Alt + Home
Open your home page in the current tab
Alt + Space + W
Minimize the current window
Alt + Space + X
Maximize the current window
Alt + F4
Close the current window
F1
Open Help
F3
Find on page
F4
Select the URL in the address bar
Ctrl + F4
Close the current tab
F5
Reload the current page
Shift + F5
Reload the current page, ignoring cached content
F6
Switch focus to next pane
Shift + F6
Switch focus to previous pane
F7
Turn caret browsing on or off
F10
Set focus on the Settings and more "…" button
F10 + Enter
Open Setting and more "…" menu
Shift + F10
Open context menu
F11
Enter full screen (toggle)
F12
Open Developer Tools
Esc
Stop loading page
Spacebar
Scroll down webpage, one screen at a time
Shift + Spacebar
Scroll up webpage, one screen at a time
PgDn
Scroll down webpage, one screen at a time
PgUp
Scroll up webpage, one screen at a time
Home
Go to the top of the page, Move keyboard focus to first item of pane
End
Go to the bottom of the page, Move keyboard focus to last item of pane
Tab
Go to next tab stop
Shift + Tab
Go to previous tab stop
Table B - Microsoft Edge for MacOS (courtesy of Microsoft)
Keystrokes
Action
Command + Shift + B
Show or hide the favorites bar
Command + Shift + C
Open Developer tools
Command + D
Save your current webpage as a favorite
Command + Shift + D
Save all open tabs as favorites in a new folder
Command + F
Find on page
Command + Shift + F
Switch to full-screen mode
Command + G
Jump to the next match to your Find Bar search
Command + Shift + G
Jump to the previous match to your Find Bar search
Command + Shift + H
Open your home page in the current tab
Command + Shift + J
Open the Downloads page in a new tab
Command + L
Select the URL in the address bar to edit
Ctrl + M
Toggle tab mute on and off
Command + M
Minimize window
Command + Option + M
Minimize all windows of the front app
Command + Shift + M
Log in a different user or browse as a guest
Command + N
Open a new window
Command + Shift + N
Open a new window in InPrivate mode
Command + O
Open a file from your computer in Edge
Command + P
Print the current page
Command + Q
Quit
Command + R
Reload the current page
Command + Shift + R
Reload the current page, ignoring cached content
Command + S
Save the current page
Command + T
Open a new tab, and switch to it
Command + Shift + T
Reopen the last closed tab, and switch to it
Command + Shift + V
Paste format free text
Command + W
Close the current tab
Command + Shift + W
Close the current window
Command + Y
Open History in a new tab
Command + Option + L
Open Downloads in a new tab
Command + 0 (zero)
Reset zoom level
Command + 1,2,...8
Switch to a specific tab
Command + 9
Switch to the last tab
Command + Left arrow
Move cursor to the beginning of first word in the same line
Command + Right arrow
Move cursor to the end of last word in the same line
Command + Delete
Delete the entire text field / entire line of text
Command + Return
Search the typed query in new tab
Command + Shift + Delete
Open clear browsing data options
Command + Plus (+)
Zoom in
Command + Minus (-)
Zoom out
Ctrl + \ (in a PDF)
Toggle PDF between fit to page / fit to width
Ctrl + [ (in a PDF)
Rotate PDF counterclockwise 90 degrees
Ctrl + ] (in a PDF)
Rotate PDF clockwise 90 degrees
Ctrl + Fn + Down arrow
Switch to the next tab
Ctrl + Fn + Up arrow
Switch to the previous tab
F12
Open Developer Tools
ESC (in full-screen mode)
Exit full-screen mode
ESC
Stop loading page
Space
Scroll down webpage, one screen at a time
Shift + Space
Scroll up webpage, one screen at a time
Tab
Move to the next control
Shift + Tab
Move to the previous control
Command + Ctrl + F
Turn full-screen mode on or off
Command + Option + F
Search the web
Command + Option + J
Open the JavaScript Console
Ctrl + Tab
Go to the next tab
Shift + Ctrl + Tab
Go to the previous tab
Command + ]
Navigate forward
Command + [
Navigate backward
