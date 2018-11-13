Microsoft finally resumes rollout of troubled Windows 10 October 2018 Update

Microsoft is resuming the rollout of the next big feature update to Windows 10 after a month-long hiatus to fix a series of bugs.

The rollout of build 1809, originally known as the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, was halted on October 6th, after a number of PCs were hit by a file-wiping bug. Following the decision to pause the rollout, a number of other issues were discovered with build 1809, including incorrect information about CPU utilization, an issue handling .ZIP folders, and driver clashes.

Now Microsoft has announced build 1809 is available once again via the Windows 10 Download page, although it won't start arriving via Windows Update until a later date, and even then may take a long time to arrive due to the phased nature of the rollout.

Given the negative publicity associated with the bugs in build 1809, Microsoft appears to have taken its time fixing problems before resuming the update, rather than rush it out to hit the October deadline. Microsoft also announced the re-release of Windows Server 2019, which was affected by the same issue.

Michael Fortin, corporate VP for the Core Operating System and Intelligent Edge at Microsoft, said that while it had seen a decrease in helpdesk queries since Windows 10's launch, it took "all feedback seriously" and Microsoft would endeavour to reduce the number of bugs in updates.

"While we do see positive trends, we also hear clearly the voices of our users who are facing frustrating issues, and we pledge to do more," he wrote in a blog post.

"We will up our effort to improve our ability to prevent issues and our ability to respond quickly and openly when issues do arise."

The October 2018 update offers various new features and tweaks aimed at home users and businesses.

Key additions include a cloud clipboard, which provides a history of copied and clipped content across different devices, and new Storage Sense options for automatically clearing hard drive space. Meanwhile, IT pros get a simpler interface for controlling system security and various command line and Windows Subsystem for Linux improvements.

To see a full round-up, check out our guide to the top new features and our walkthrough of the notable changes aimed at businesses and IT admins.

Microsoft will support the 1809 build on PCs running the Education or Enterprise editions of Windows 10 for 30 months from today's date.

In light of the update's troubled history, it's understandable if you want to put off installing it. While Windows 10 Home users have few options to delay, there are still some measures they can try, and various methods available in the Pro and Enterprise versions of the OS. For the lowdown, read our tutorial on how to put off feature updates for as long as possible, whether you're a home user or a business.

If you can't wait to receive the update, then check out our guide to getting the Windows 10 October 2018 Update straight away. Outside of these methods, Windows 10, version 1809 is also now available through Windows Server Update Services, Windows Update for Business and System Center Configuration Manager's phased deployment.

Following the recent update issues, Microsoft is facing calls to slow the pace at which feature updates are applied to Windows 10 and to take time to ensure new releases are stable. In the wake of the recent problems, Microsoft has introduced a way for those testing early builds of the OS under the Windows Insider Program to flag the severity of bugs.

Prior to the October 2018 Update rollout woes, Microsoft had been optimistic about how it would proceed, saying it was using a machine-learning system that considers aspects such as driver and anti-virus compatibility before pushing feature updates to PCs, and that updates in general should be smaller and less painful.

