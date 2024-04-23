Benefits of mobile CRMs Drawbacks of mobile CRMs Enhances productivity.

Shortens sales cycles.

User-friendly interface.

Industry relevance.

Delayed updates.

Limited security features.

Lack of essential CRM features.





CRM software often offers a mobile application in combination with their platform, making it a mobile CRM. Organizations choose CRM platforms with a mobile app over providers without one so sales reps who work in the field or in an industry that requires out-of-office work can view the same valuable information they would when viewing the main CRM dashboard.

The mobile CRM apps feature client information, collaboration tools, territory management and deal tracking. The applications are suitable for both Android and iOS and can be downloaded from their respective marketplaces. Without being in front of a desktop, or often even connected to Wi-Fi, users can access the same business data, sales dashboards and client information on the go.

Key features of mobile CRMs

Customer contact information

One of the main offerings of a mobile CRM is access to customer data and contact information at any time. Reps can view leads’ phone numbers, email addresses, LinkedIn accounts, activity history and lead scores, all imported from the main dashboard. Mobile CRMs not only allow users to view or update client information and profiles but also allow reps to make calls or send text messages or emails from the app directly on their mobile device.

External and internal communication

Entire teams can use the app to communicate internally via the mobile app. They can enter and route new leads to reps, make notes under lead profiles or tag each other in tasks. On top of internal collaboration, users can continue delivering customer service from anywhere with live chat tools. Being able to connect with customers through a mobile app means reps can stay on top of their inbox, open and close support tickets and track sales activities and touchpoints right from their mobile device.

Territory and field management

Territory and field management refers to being able to track and manage appointments and geographic accounts through a map view. With this feature, reps can plan the best route to meet with leads, taking distance, appointments and drop-ins all into account. Users can visualize and filter their CRM client data on interactive maps to best strategize how to close ongoing deals or get to clients for customer service runs quickly.

Deal tracking

When sales reps are out in the field, accessing a mobile app with key metrics and tight filters ensures high-quality leads aren’t missed. Reps can track their individual sales metrics and newly assigned leads and view where each of their ongoing deals are in the sales process. This also helps notify users on the best time to send emails, make sales calls or engage with leads without having to be by their desk.

How do mobile CRMs work?

Mobile CRMs essentially work the same way their desktop platform counterparts do. They use the same cloud-based servers that store customer data and send updates back and forth between the main dashboard and the mobile application. Some can only work while connected to Wi-Fi or while using the device’s cellular data, while others have special offline features that allow access without an internet connection.

Users can download and log into the main CRM platform from their mobile device and access some, if not all, of the same data, reports or dashboards. Each mobile CRM application is a little different in user interface and user experience. Some might have tabs at the bottom that separate contacts, tasks and territory maps, while others show sales pipelines, new leads and more from one singular dashboard view.

What are the benefits of mobile CRMs?

Mobile CRMs can enhance overall sales productivity, aid in closing deals faster and assist with industry-specific tasks. Generally, the benefits of selecting a CRM provider with a mobile app greatly outweigh the disadvantages. Here are just a few:

Enhances productivity: Increase overall productivity with reps who are able to accomplish general tasks like follow-up emails on the go.

Increase overall productivity with reps who are able to accomplish general tasks like follow-up emails on the go. Shortens sales cycles: Notify reps exactly when deals are hot or leads are showing maximum interest in their solution so sales activities can be accomplished right away to close deals quicker.

Notify reps exactly when deals are hot or leads are showing maximum interest in their solution so sales activities can be accomplished right away to close deals quicker. User-friendly interface: Seamlessly build mobile dashboards with all the key information reps need in the field without some of the more tedious information getting in the way.

Seamlessly build mobile dashboards with all the key information reps need in the field without some of the more tedious information getting in the way. Industry relevance: Establish industry-specific sales processes such as door-to-door territory mapping for each rep to accomplish daily, monthly or quarterly.

What are the disadvantages of mobile CRMs?

On the other hand, mobile CRMs can pose some security risks and might not be suitable for all business types or industries. Like these, for example:

Delayed updates: Expect occasional delays in information syncs between the main platform and the app since servers or Wi-Fi uploads might be faulty.

Expect occasional delays in information syncs between the main platform and the app since servers or Wi-Fi uploads might be faulty. Limited security: Storing sensitive data, and large amounts of it, poses expected security risks, especially when the mobile CRM is synced to public or unsecured Wi-Fi. Data regulations such as GDPR help buffer this disadvantage.

Storing sensitive data, and large amounts of it, poses expected security risks, especially when the mobile CRM is synced to public or unsecured Wi-Fi. Data regulations such as GDPR help buffer this disadvantage. Lack of core CRM features: Expect limited access to all of the core features offered by general CRM providers and their main platforms. Mobile apps typically can’t send mass emails, allow strict admin controls or provide the same scale of AI functionality.

Popular mobile CRM providers

It’s typical for the top CRM providers to also offer a mobile CRM application in tandem with their core products. Some of the most popular providers that also offer a robust and effective mobile app that syncs with their main platform include HubSpot, Zoho CRM, monday sales CRM and Freshsales.

The providers listed below and their apps all allow access to the same valuable information while on the go and sync any updates made on the app to also reflect in the main CRM dashboard.

HubSpot

HubSpot users can track deals, deliver customer service and even monitor social media campaigns from their app. HubSpot also has some open-source CRM functionality for further customization. It has a robust free CRM with its paid Starter tier priced at $20 per 2 users per month, billed annually, or $30 when billed monthly.

For more information, check out our HubSpot review.

Zoho CRM

With Zoho CRM, sales teams can keep in touch with leads on the move, log and access important prospect information and track their KPIs. Zoho CRM offers a free version of its CRM, while paid tiers start at $14 per user per month billed annually, or $20 per user when billed monthly.

To learn more about this provider, read our Zoho CRM review.

monday sales CRM

monday sales CRM users can build their mobile CRM app with custom boards to view information at a glance, enable notifications for quick response times and communicate with internal teams through doc integrations and update syncs. monday sales CRM pricing starts at $12 per user per month when billed annually or $15 per user when billed monthly.

Head over to our monday sales CRM review for more insight.

Freshsales

Freshsales users can directly connect with prospects, record sales updates, make data-driven decisions and close more deals while on the go from the mobile CRM app. Freshsales also offers AI CRM tools through the app. It has a free version, and premium tiers start at $9 per user per month billed annually or $11 per user when billed monthly.

Read our Freshsales review for more details.

Should your organization use a mobile CRM?

No matter if your organization is considered an enterprise or a small business, a mobile CRM can ensure all team members have a pulse on the business, clients and tasks on the go. Since most providers include a mobile app within the free CRM tool or the first few premium tiers, it’s an affordable feature to consider when selecting CRM software.

The most ideal use case for mobile CRMs is businesses that have a percentage or all of their sales reps or team members in the field. Door-to-door sales, construction, real estate or any other field-related selling can use a mobile CRM to manage leads, track sales activity and send updates back to the main platform for other teams to view.

PREMIUM: Choosing the right CRM for your organization.