Modernize and streamline your onboarding process with these policies and checklists

These four resources make it easy to bring on a new employee and check all the procedural and regulatory boxes.

Image: GettyImages/Prostock-Studio

Onboarding is your company's chance to make a good impression on a new team member. It's also a time to set basic access levels and communicate important policies. Smart companies make it easy for HR and IT to work together so that everything goes smoothly.

These TechRepublic Premium resources will help you make the onboarding process easier and more efficient. These policies and checklists cover the entire process and account for hiring remote workers as well. There is also guidance for managing the process when a person leaves the company. One of these TechRepublic Premium resources also maps out offboarding.

These resources will come in handy in the new year as the Great Resignation continues and companies fill open roles and create new ones.

This policy provides guidelines for screening employment candidates for high-risk roles. This includes full-time and part-time employees as well as contingent, temporary, volunteer, intern, contract, consultant and 1099 workers. This TechRepublic resource will help you ensure that candidates meet regulatory and circumstantial requirements for employment.

This new employee checklist and default access policy assigns responsibilities for tasks required for new hires to get up and running. This policy covers tools, knowledge and permissions and makes it easy for HR and IT to work together to complete this process. This policy also sets the primary level of systems access for each end user.

Establishing a formal process for onboarding and offboarding all employees ensures that important hiring and termination steps aren't accidentally overlooked. These two checklists encompass both processes. This TechRepublic resource makes it easy to take a thorough approach and protect your company's data and other sensitive information.

In 2022, all onboarding procedures should work for remote employees. It's a recipe for disaster to assume that a new hire will complete the process in-person. This TechRepublic Premium policy and checklist can reduce errors and prevent embarrassing oversights when bringing on a new team member.