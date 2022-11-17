Markup Hero has impressive reviews and capabilities for all your annotation needs.

Every desktop platform today has basic screenshot and image editing features, but if you need to annotate a lot of screen grabs, the built-in tools can feel pretty clunky. Markup Hero provides an instant upgrade.

This highly-rated app lets you capture, annotate and upload screenshots in seconds on Windows, macOS and Linux. It also provides great tools for annotating PDFs and web pages. In a special deal at the TechRepublic Academy, you can currently get two years on the Superhero Pro Plan for only $39. That is 67% off the regular subscription price.

From commenting on designs to highlighting your big week in fantasy sports, an annotated screenshot is often the most efficient medium for sharing ideas. At least, it should be. If you find yourself wasting time opening various apps and uploading files, Markup Hero is definitely worth your attention. Rated at 4.7/5 stars on Capterra and 4.5/5 stars on G2, this powerful desktop app lets you mark up any image, PDF or web page.

You get a generous selection of annotation tools to work with, allowing you to draw and highlight as you please. In addition, you can even insert images and add pages in order to make your point. Markup Hero also has a neat history feature, which lets you access markups via any device.

Once you’re done editing, Markup Hero can create an instant shareable link with full privacy controls. Alternatively, you can download your annotated files or copy them directly to your favorite apps.

You would typically expect to pay $120 for two years of access to Markup Hero. For a limited time, you can grab a subscription for only $39.

