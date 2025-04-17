Modern enterprises are adopting AI applications, particularly generative AI (GenAI), at a rapid rate. This adds new network security challenges to already complex enterprise workloads spanning data centers, campuses, cloud, branches, and remote user locations.

Network data is being reshaped by the rapid adoption of AI products. By 2026, it is estimated that over 80% of businesses are likely to have adopted generative AI APIs or apps, yet a recent McKinsey study suggests that less than 50% are ready to manage the associated cybersecurity risks.

Shadow AI usage among employees is also on the rise — with no oversight from IT — further exposing organizations to cyber attacks.

AI model and application developers are building inherent security mechanisms within these applications. IT teams are also tightening their security posture within the data center. But threat actors scan for vulnerabilities in common entry points that include users, devices, and applications at the edge or in the cloud. VeloCloud, a division of Broadcom, has developed AI-based architecture to address the needs of an AI-ready enterprise.

Why Modern Network Architecture Demands AI Security Solutions

With about 47% of organizations citing adversarial capabilities enabled by generative AI (GenAI) as their top cybersecurity concern, risks of data loss and compliance violations are rising in multi-cloud and edge environments.

It doesn’t stop there. Security teams are also inundated with an overwhelming array of security alerts, inconsistent controls, fragmented governance, and visibility gaps as organizations expand their technological footprint across diverse platforms — creating blind spots that sophisticated attackers readily exploit.

A 2025 Tenable Cloud AI Risk Report reveals that 70% of cloud AI workloads in cloud environments have unremediated vulnerabilities that leave data exposed.

Unfortunately, many organizations still rely on conventional security solutions to address these risks. Traditional approaches to addressing security risks with AI applications may not be adequate. Traffic generated from AI applications tends to be distributed and latency-sensitive, so deploying all security tools at the data center may deliver a secure but sub-optimal experience. It is imperative to enforce security on the optimal path between users and the application, or between model consumers and the models.

How VeloCloud Solutions Improve Security for AI-Ready Enterprise

Enterprises adopting AI-driven applications require networks that can dynamically adapt to evolving workloads while providing security enforcement on an optimal path outside the data center.

VeloCloud addresses these challenges with VeloRAIN, an AI-powered networking architecture designed to enhance security, performance, and scalability for distributed AI workloads.

VeloCloud SASE is built using the VeloRAIN architecture offering modular components that include VeloCloud SD-WAN for secure campus and branch connectivity, VeloCloud SD-Access for ZTNA-based remote user access, and Symantec SSE for VeloCloud for security enforcement in the cloud.

VeloCloud Dynamic Multipath Optimization™ (DMPO) technology is being enhanced with AI to analyze network conditions in real time and select the best paths for traffic in a way that ensures reliability across multiple networks. Complementing this is Dynamic Application-Based Slicing (DABS), designed to enhance performance by prioritizing critical applications and allocating bandwidth accordingly. Together, these technologies maintain optimal Quality of Experience (QoE) by adapting to network fluctuations and application demands, even in complex, multi-cloud environments.

Its AI-driven approach enables real-time application identification and policy enforcement, ensuring that AI workloads receive the necessary prioritization and protection.

Features that Set VeloRAIN Apart

Unlike traditional SD-WAN solutions that rely on static policies, VeloRAIN dynamically adjusts network resources based on AI-driven traffic patterns to mitigate performance bottlenecks and reduce attack surfaces.

Below are four key ways VeloRAIN can benefit your organization:

AI-Driven Threat Protection

VeloCloud SASE uses AI to gather, analyze, detect, and act on evolving threats. By processing billions of threat signals from various sources, including endpoints, emails, and internet traffic, it enables proactive defense against zero-day attacks and evolving cyber threats. Powered by Symantec Global Threat Intelligence Network the solution enables enterprises to address their security and compliance needs with the changing nature of threat landscapes.

Path Optimized Security

VeloCloud SASE offers customers the flexibility to configure security policies centrally and enforce these policies at the branch or in the cloud. Branch enforcement is made possible by the native integration of enhanced firewall services on the VeloCloud SD-WAN appliance. Cloud enforcement takes advantage of VeloCloud’s global network of SASE points of presence optimally located closer to public cloud and SaaS application vendors.

Securing Data in Motion

When users access applications, data is transferred between branch, campus, remote locations, cloud, and the data center. This data has to be protected and any chance of data loss to threat actors has to be prevented. VeloCloud SASE allows only authorized users to access AI applications and in doing so it encrypts any data that is exchanged. Any attempts to exfiltrate that data are monitored and blocked.

Optimized Performance for AI Applications

AI workloads demand high bandwidth and low-latency connectivity. VeloRAIN-based solutions continuously analyze network conditions and adapt application traffic in real time to maintain optimal performance. This ensures that AI models, including interconnected AI agents, receive consistent network quality without disruption. The platform also integrates AI-driven telemetry to predict and allocate bandwidth efficiently, as well as prevent congestion and ensure seamless application performance.

Conclusion

As enterprises embrace AI-driven applications across distributed environments, robust network security becomes paramount. VeloCloud, a Broadcom division, harnesses the power of VeloRAIN, its AI-enhanced architecture to deliver cutting-edge security, seamless performance, and scalability that outpace conventional solutions. Tailored to protect data and AI models at the edge and in the cloud, VeloCloud empowers organizations to mitigate risks while ensuring an exceptional user experience.

Visit VeloCloud today to learn how the solution can enhance your enterprise’s security and resilience.