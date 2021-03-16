New 5G and AI studio opens as part of collaboration with IBM, Samsung and M1

The studio will support Industry 4.0 use cases for everything from autonomous vehicles to collaborative robots and 3D augmented reality.

Image: Samsung Electronics

A new IBM Industry 4.0 Studio opened Tuesday in Singapore, and it combines 5G connectivity with artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud and edge computing capabilities for 5G trials for the enterprise.

The Industry 4.0 Studio will develop, test and benchmark actual Industry 4.0 use cases for autonomous guide vehicles, collaborative robots, 3D augmented reality and real-time AI visual and acoustic recognition that can use 5G for real-time analysis of production line defects, according to a press release.

Transforming manufacturing through 5G-enabled mobile and network solutions

"The opening of the studio in Singapore is an important milestone in applying 5G-enabled mobile and network solutions with Industry 4.0 capabilities to help transform manufacturing. Mobile and 5G capabilities like these are empowering workers and changing the way factories and warehouses operate, bringing new efficiency and productivity to operations. Samsung is pleased to be collaborating with IBM, IMDA, and M1 in this groundbreaking project to help make 5G a reality for customers," said KC Choi, Samsung Electronics executive vice president and global head of B2B business, mobile communications business, in a press release.

M1 is one of the three major full service communications providers in Singapore.

"5G is a potential game changer for Industry 4.0. It is the critical connectivity layer that can enable smart manufacturing. I would like to congratulate IBM for the opening of its 5G-enabled Industry 4.0 studio here in Singapore. It is important for Singapore to be the place where innovative 5G solutions can be developed and deployed globally. A strong 5G ecosystem will provide more opportunities for businesses and our people. We will work with industry to forge ahead with 5G, as we architect Singapore's digital future," said Lew Chuen Hong, chief executive of the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), which is a statutory board of the Singapore government, in a press release.

Industry 4.0 Studio will include seven focus areas

There are several focus areas for testing that will be part of the studio, according to the release:

Visual Recognition solutions using IBM Maximo Visual Inspection Acoustic Insights Augmented reality (AR) solution, a collaboration between IBM Singapore and IBM Haifa Research Lab Complex use cases for automated guided vehicles and collaborative robots, enabled by the low latency of 5G AI models developed and deployed on edge servers Container-based applications 5G end-to-end solutions and vertical use cases for private networks

5G to pair with hybrid cloud, edge computing and AI

At the studio, Samsung's standalone 5G network solutions and mobile devices pair with IBM's hybrid cloud, edge computing and AI technologies, as well as M1's engineering and network services experience. The use cases are built on Red OpenShift and they employ IBM's AI solutions for visual and acoustic analysis and augmented reality technologies, according to the release.

"5G presents an enormous opportunity for enterprises to drive new value and transform their operations to harness the next era of industrial connectivity. This project builds on IBM's longstanding strategic partnership with Samsung, and a shared vision with M1 and IMDA, to help businesses tap into emerging hybrid cloud and AI technologies that will define their future success," said Brenda Harvey, general manager of IBM APAC, in a press release.

The studio is hosting Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 trial by testing real-world applications that can be used in manufacturing, while measuring and optimizing the performance of enterprise 5G for industrial use.

At least half of Singapore is expected to have full-fledged 5G standalone capability by the end of 2022.

