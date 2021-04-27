New Oracle Enterprise Manager features support for hybrid cloud, extensibility and more

Version 13.5 of EM is adding elements designed to streamline IT tools and prevent siloing that occurs when on-premise and cloud management software fail to connect.

Oracle has released version 13.5 of its Oracle Enterprise Manager software, adding several new features that it said will "facilitate coexistence, interoperability and integration across different classes of tooling." Oracle EM is an on-premise solution designed to act as an all-in-one management center for Oracle stack products that Oracle's project management VP for enterprise and cloud manageability Mughees Minhas calls its flagship management product.

EM isn't without areas that need improvement, Minhas said. "Many companies are managing on-premises environments with one set of tools and practices, and cloud environments in a completely different way, creating operations and data silos, which are inefficient and error-prone," Minhas said. Along with inefficiency between cloud and locally hosted software, Minhas also cited the need to perform too many manual operations, and needed support for IT tooling and information sharing as key challenges that Oracle EM customers mention.

With that in mind, Oracle EM 13.5 is addressing those challenges with three new areas of improvement: Hybrid cloud management, ops automation and extensibility.

Hybrid cloud management

"With this new release of Enterprise Manager, you can manage targets running anywhere, on-premises or in the cloud," Minhas said. Existing scripts and jobs, Minhas said, can now be applied to cloud resources in the same way as on-premise resources. Existing Oracle Cloud databases and services will be manageable in the latest version of Oracle EM as well.

In addition, EM Hybrid Database-as-a-Service is also adding support for self-service provisioning across on-premise and OCI infrastructure, DB Migration Workbench is getting "near-zero downtime patching and automation migration capabilities," and new analytics features are being added between EM and Oracle Cloud with Cloud Bridge.

Ops automation

A variety of new automation features are being added to Oracle EM. These include:

Smart event compression that groups separate but related events into a single incident

Dynamic runbooks are getting runbook procedures in EM to speed up incident resolution



Automatic workload analysis that compares current database performance with baseline workload, flagging divergence on database homepages alongside possible causes



EM warehousing via Cloud Bridge that will store EM metrics in a cloud-based autonomous data warehouse



Enhanced compliance framework with out-of-the-box support for CIS for Oracle DB 19c and STIG/PCI-DSS/HIPAA for OL7 / OL8

A new fleet maintenance UI to simplify patching and upgrading of databases



Extensibility

The most noticeable extensibility features being added to Oracle EM center around dashboards, with a new EM federation option to merge multiple EM sites into a single dashboard and user-defined dashboards with pre-built data visualization widgets.

In addition to improved dashboarding, Oracle EM also got a Grafana app and REST API support in EM for management operations.

Oracle Enterprise Manager customers curious about all of the changes coming in the latest version should tune in to the Oracle live event 11 a.m. (central) April 27. that will cover EM's new capabilities.

