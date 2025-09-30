Photo from Amazon’s Sept. 30, 2025 hardware event. Source: Amazon

After taking a year off in 2024, Amazon’s annual fall hardware event returned in 2025, and there’s a lot to cover. While many of the new and updated devices were designed around Alexa+, we also saw a revamped Kindle Scribe, new Blink and Ring cameras, and deeper immersion for users watching the NBA on Prime.

Panos Panay, senior vice president of devices & services with Amazon, wrote a blog post about Alexa+ that reads, in part: “Alexa+ also introduces agentic capabilities, which will enable Alexa to navigate the internet in a self-directed way to complete tasks on your behalf, behind the scenes.

Let’s say you need to get your oven fixed — Alexa+ will be able to navigate the web, use Thumbtack to discover the relevant service provider, authenticate, arrange the repair, and come back to tell you it’s done — there’s no need to supervise or intervene.”

Amazon Echo

One of the biggest announcements centered on the release of four new Echo devices, all of which were built for maximum compatibility with Alexa+.

Echo Dot Max: $99.99

$99.99 Echo Studio: $219.99

$219.99 Echo Show 8: $179.99

$179.99 Echo Show 11: $219.99

Not only are these four devices available for preorder now, but every purchase grants the user immediate entry into the early access program for Alexa+.

Kindle Scribe

Amazon also introduced an entire line of new Kindle Scribe devices, including the first to feature a color display. The new devices include:

Kindle Scribe (without front light): $429.99

$429.99 Kindle Scribe (with front light): $499.99

$499.99 Kindle Scribe Colorsoft: $629.99

Both the Colorsoft and light-equipped models will hit store shelves later this year. The Kindle Scribe without the front light won’t be available until early 2026.

Fire TV

Amazon bolstered its line of Fire TV devices with a new Fire TV Stick and several new Fire TVs, including:

Fire TV Stick 4K: $39.99

$39.99 2-Series Fire TV: $159.99 and up

$159.99 and up 4-Series Fire TV: $329.99 and up

$329.99 and up Omni QLED Fire TV: $479.99 and up

Much like the new Amazon Echo devices, every purchase of a new Fire TV device includes entry into the early access program for Alexa+. All of the devices mentioned above are available for preorder.

NBA on Prime

On the verge of beginning an 11-year partnership with the NBA, Amazon’s Prime Video is introducing new levels of immersion for streaming video.

The new features include dynamic bet tracking (although you can’t place bets via Amazon Prime), customizable multiviews to watch multiple games simultaneously, an AI-driven replay system known as Key Moments, curated highlights via Rapid Recap, real-time stat tracking, and more.

Blink and Ring Cameras

Two new Blink cameras, both of which feature full 2K video, were announced at the event.

Blink Mini 2K+: $49.99

$49.99 Blink Outdoor 2K+: $89.99

Amazon also unveiled Blink Arc, a device that combines two Blink Mini 2K+ units into a single seamless feed, priced at $99.99. All of these devices are currently available for preorder.

Amazon showcased new Ring cameras, including two new 2K devices, its first-ever 4K devices, and two PoE (Power over Ethernet) cams.

Indoor Cam Plus (2K): $59.99

$59.99 Wired Doorbell Plus (2K): $179.99

$179.99 Outdoor Cam Pro (4K): $199.99

$199.99 Wired Doorbell Pro (4K): $249.99

$249.99 Spotlight Cam Pro (4K): $249.99

$249.99 Floodlight Cam Pro (4K): $279.99

$279.99 Outdoor Cam Pro (PoE): $299.98

$299.98 Spotlight Cam Pro (PoE): $349.98

$349.98 Wired Doorbell Elite (4K): $499.99

Not only are the new Ring cameras clearer than ever before, but the integration of Alexa+ means they can accept or refuse deliveries, dismiss unwanted guests, or relay messages as needed.