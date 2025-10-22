Image: Adobe Stock

AI-powered threat intelligence company Dataminr has announced plans to acquire cybersecurity firm ThreatConnect in a deal valued at $290 million, marking one of the year’s most notable mergers in the cybersecurity intelligence space.

The acquisition, confirmed in a press release, aims to merge Dataminr’s AI-driven real-time event detection with ThreatConnect’s internal threat management capabilities. The result, according to both companies, will be a new kind of “Agentic AI-powered Client-Tailored intelligence” designed to help organizations better understand and respond to evolving threats in real time.

Creating “client-tailored” cyber intelligence

Dataminr said the combined platform will be the first of its kind to merge vast public data signals with an organization’s internal cyber data, offering intelligence that is context-aware and adaptive to each customer’s needs.

“By uniting our AI platform with the capabilities of ThreatConnect, Dataminr will fuse external public data signals and internal client data to pioneer the first-ever real-time Client-Tailored intelligence,” said Ted Bailey, Founder and CEO of Dataminr, in the company’s official statement. “The future of Dataminr’s real-time intelligence will be more relevant and actionable than ever before — enabling our clients to not just understand what is happening, but what it means to them, and how they should respond.”

ThreatConnect CEO Balaji Yelamanchili described the merger as a natural evolution for both firms. “The world’s leading enterprises rely on our platform to bring context, prioritization, speed, and precision to cyber defense,” Yelamanchili said. “We are thrilled to join forces with Dataminr and combine our powerful platforms, creating new ways to deliver Client-Tailored intelligence and greater value to customers around the world.”

Industry context: AI consolidation in cybersecurity

The acquisition comes at a time when AI-driven threat intelligence is becoming increasingly central to enterprise security. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, global spending on cybersecurity is “expected to reach $454 billion annually in 2025, up from $260 billion in 2021,” with AI systems accounting for a growing share of that investment.

Meanwhile, consolidation in the cybersecurity sector is gaining momentum. For example, 2025 has already seen major acquisitions, such as Google’s $32 billion purchase of cloud cybersecurity firm Wiz, and Palo Alto Networks’ $25 billion deal for CyberArk.

For Dataminr, the ThreatConnect deal represents both technological expansion and scale. It follows the company’s recent $300 million financing round led by Fortress and NightDragon, as well as its inclusion on Fortune’s Future 50 list. Earlier this year, it also raised $85 million in a pre-IPO round led by NightDragon and HSBC.

Commitment to customers and future vision

Both companies emphasized continuity for existing clients. ThreatConnect users will retain access to the tools and integrations they rely on today, while Dataminr customers can expect expanded offerings as the platforms converge.

“Continuity of service and support remain unchanged,” ThreatConnect stated in a company message to customers. “Over time, we plan to bring the best of Dataminr Pulse for Cyber Risk and ThreatConnect together to empower cyber teams with client-tailored, AI-powered threat intelligence, smarter risk-based prioritization, and faster, more precise response.”

With more than 1,000 combined customers and 800 employees, the merged company is projected to generate around $200 million in annual recurring revenue, according to Yelamanchili’s memo.

