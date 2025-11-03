Image: Best Buy

The shopping season is starting early and so are the markdowns.

We’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday tech deals worth your attention: gear that delivers real performance and practicality, from productivity boosters to entertainment upgrades. Whether you’re looking to refresh your setup or score a few early gifts, these picks combine quality, value, and notable savings from trusted retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

Apple iPad Air 13-inch

Apple’s latest iPad Air levels up with the M3 chip — the same processor built for Apple Intelligence — giving it serious muscle for creative apps, multitasking, and graphic-heavy workloads. The 13-inch Liquid Retina display delivers sharp detail and wide color and Wi-Fi 6E keeps your connections fast and stable. Add in Touch ID, a 12MP front and back camera, and Apple Pencil Pro compatibility, and you’ve got a portable productivity machine that doubles as a creative studio.

Price: $717.97 (was $799, 10% off)

Logitech G435 Wireless Headset

The Logitech G435 combines LIGHTSPEED wireless and Bluetooth for lag-free play on PC, Mac, smartphones, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Weighing just 165 grams, it’s light enough for all-day comfort, with memory foam cushions and an eco-friendly build that uses 22% post-consumer recycled plastic. Dual beamforming mics cancel background noise for clearer chat and 40mm drivers with Dolby Atmos and Tempest 3D AudioTech support create an immersive surround experience. A smart pick for gamers or remote workers who want freedom and sound clarity without bulk.

Price: $46.99 (was $49.88, 6% off)

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (256GB)

Best Buy’s early Black Friday highlight is Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold, now $300 off. It’s a powerhouse for multitaskers with Google’s Tensor G5 chip, 16GB RAM, and an 8-inch Super Actua Flex display inside that unfolds into a mini-tablet. Outside, there’s a 6.4-inch Actua display for one-hand use.

Google AI with Gemini boosts creativity, from live camera guidance to automatic photo edits, while Camera Coach and Add Me features make group shots effortless. With 5G, Qi2 wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance, this foldable is as durable as it is futuristic.

Price: $1,499 (was $1,799, save $300)

HP 15.6-inch Laptop

If you’re after an everyday laptop that nails the basics, HP’s 15.6-inch model hits the mark. Powered by a 13th-gen Intel Core i3-N305 and 8GB of DDR4 RAM, it handles browsing, Office apps, and streaming without lag. It’s light at just 3.5 pounds, runs Windows 11 with Copilot, and includes AI-powered noise reduction for clearer calls. The HD display features anti-glare coating for comfort, and the battery lasts up to 11.5 hours with fast-charge to 50% in 45 minutes, a great deal for under $220.

Price: $219.99 (was $499.99, save $280)

Samsung 27-inch S3 FHD 120Hz Monitor

For smooth visuals without spending big, Samsung’s 27-inch S3 monitor delivers with a 120Hz refresh rate and IPS panel for vibrant color across wide angles. Its Game Picture Mode automatically enhances contrast and clarity, while Eye Saver Mode reduces blue light and flicker during long sessions. Slim bezels and a sleek frame keep it minimalist and desk-friendly, perfect for gaming, creative work, or just cleaning up your home setup.

Price: $99.99 (was $169.99, save $70)