Apple’s silicon design group is creating new AI chips to further reduce the company’s dependence on Intel, according to Bloomberg. This hardware may power smart glasses, AI servers, and the next generation of Macs.

The first product expected to use the new chip is a pair of AI-powered smart glasses. Mass production is targeted for 2027, with consumer products anticipated roughly two years later.

Smart or augmented glasses from Apple would compete with Meta’s Ray-Bans

The chips designed for Apple’s proposed AI glasses may be based on low-energy chips with fewer parts, similar to those currently used in the Apple Watch, Bloomberg reported. These chips would be modified to manage multiple camera controls, making them suitable for both smart glasses and AI-enhanced smartwatches. The proposed smart glasses could compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban collaboration.

Apple has continually pursued augmented reality headsets, glasses-like devices that can layer a digital interface over the user’s physical environment; however, a consumer-friendly version of augmented reality for the masses seems to perpetually be a few years away. Bloomberg pointed out that Meta has had success with smart glasses that offer smartphone-like functionality at eye level. Apple may be developing both devices, with smart glasses expected to launch first; an AI assistant could be integrated into the product.

Apple Intelligence, the company’s broader AI effort, has faced delays and lags behind smartphone AI rivals like Google Gemini on Android. Meta, meanwhile, plans to release AR lenses in 2027.

Like other Apple chips, the hardware used for the smart glasses will be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing CO. (TSMC).

Apple plans to add AI functionality to — and therefore needs new chips for — AirPods and future smartwatches. Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on a chip for AirPods, codenamed Glennie, and another chip for a camera-equipped Apple Watch, codenamed Nevis. Both could be ready by around 2027.

Apple wants to send AI queries out to servers with proprietary chips, too

Apple’s plans to add generative AI to its family of devices requires a lot of processing power on the server side to hold data and keep it secure. Bloomberg said proprietary AI server chips could be put to work processing Apple Intelligence requests that cannot be performed on-device. (Currently, Apple has a deal with OpenAI to use ChatGPT to handle requests that can’t be performed on-device.)

The server chips would be upgrades to Apple’s M2 Ultra and M3 Ultra processors. Broadcom may contribute a component, according to The Information.

Mac chips up to M7 rumored to be on the way

Bloomberg said Apple has plans for three new in-house chips for Macs:

The M6, codenamed Komodo

The M7, codenamed Borneo

A third chip, Sotra, described as even more advanced

The iPad Pro and MacBook Pro made at the end of the year might receive Apple’s next-generation M5 processor, Bloomberg added.