A career in artificial intelligence is emerging as one of the most promising and rewarding trajectories in the technology sector. AI engineers, trainers, data specialists, and security specialists can expect to find a vibrant field of companies offering competitive salaries.

One way to start a career in AI is by gaining familiarity through online courses and certificates. ISC2 offers certificates and courses for entry-level cybersecurity professionals and beyond. On July 31, the well-known organization launched a new AI-focused certificate aimed at teaching cybersecurity professionals the foundations of securing AI systems.

What is included in the certificate?

The Leverage and Secure AI in Cybersecurity certificate comprises six self-paced online courses, designed to be completed in approximately 16 hours. The individual course titles include:

AI Security: Managing Overconfidence

The Evolving Cybersecurity Workforce

Planning for Secure by Design AI

AI for Cybersecurity

Foundations of AI

Aligning with Global AI Regulations

This certificate is designed for professionals with foundational knowledge of cybersecurity principles, roles, and best practices. It can serve as a launching point for a career in AI security, or help enhance an existing role by providing specialization in areas such as AI cyberattacks, compliance, and ethics.

The curriculum covers how to balance AI tools with human decision-making to improve cybersecurity performance. It also addresses the impact of AI on the cybersecurity workforce, governance frameworks, and security risks tied to large language models.

Participants can earn 16 Continuing Professional Education credits upon completion. The total cost of the certificate is estimated to be around $640, although this may vary depending on membership status and potential discounts.

Cybersecurity professionals face an AI skills gap

According to ISC2’s AI Adoption survey in October 2024, more than a third of cybersecurity professionals identified AI as the biggest skills shortfall on their team. Among the same respondents, 66% said AI represented a major opportunity for career development, while a growing number cited AI and automation as technologies likely to have the greatest impact on securing organizations.

“With the exponential growth of AI adoption, cybersecurity teams must understand what it takes to effectively and securely deploy these solutions within their organizations. This creates a tremendous career growth opportunity for the cyber professionals who demonstrate their AI expertise,” said ISC2 Chief Operating Officer Casey Marks in a press release.

In other AI career news, Meta reportedly offered compensation packages from $200 million to over $1 billion to some workers at Mira Murati’s Thinking Machines Lab, and they all declined.