Meta and Groq have teamed up to enhance the performance of Meta’s Llama 4 API, promising developers lightning-fast, cost-effective access to Meta’s latest AI models and setting a new benchmark for model performance.

The collaboration was announced during Meta’s inaugural LlamaCon event, where the companies unveiled the Groq-powered Llama 4 API, now available in preview for developers seeking production-grade speed and reliability to supercharge efficiency.

How Groq makes Llama API faster

Groq’s infrastructure powers the Llama API with consistent, high-speed output — up to 625 tokens per second. Developers can also migrate with just three lines of code, with no need for tuning, cold starts, or GPU configuration. The result is zero setup time and reliable, production-ready performance.

Groq’s custom-built language processing units (LPUs) deliver deterministic speed at scale as well as predictable low latency and performance without compromise.

“Teaming up with Meta for the official Llama API raises the bar for model performance,” said Jonathan Ross, Groq’s chief executive officer and founder.

The impact of Groq-enhanced Llama for developers and businesses

This Meta-Groq partnership gives developers access to a stable, ultra-fast API for using open-weight models without the burden of managing complex infrastructure. Users gain fully optimized access to Meta’s latest Llama models, enabling faster build and deployment of AI features. Consistent response times also accelerate iteration and innovation.

For businesses, the collaboration unlocks real-time AI capabilities that streamline processes and reduce infrastructure costs. With a flexible, scalable platform and cutting-edge model performance, companies can rapidly implement AI across diverse applications, from customer support to predictive analytics.

Reliable scaling and reduced operational costs enable support for projects of all sizes, from small-projects to enterprise-level applications, without concerns about performance bottlenecks or unexpected expenses.

Meta’s multi-partner strategy for scaling Llama

In addition to Groq, Meta also announced its partnership with Cerebras at LlamaCon, targeting the same goal — accelerating inference speeds for the Llama API. Using Cerebras’ wafer-scale system, the integration delivers performance up to 18 times faster than conventional GPU solutions, making it ideal for real-time agents, instant reasoning, and other latency-sensitive workloads.

These partnerships reflect Meta’s broader strategy to democratize high-speed, production-ready AI by collaborating with specialized hardware providers. While Meta’s attempt to acquire FuriosaAI was unsuccessful, the move underscores the tech giant’s commitment to diversifying AI infrastructure and reducing dependence on traditional chipmakers.

By investing in these initiatives, Meta is prioritizing developer flexibility and scalable infrastructure, pushing Llama’s integration into real-world applications at unprecedented speeds.