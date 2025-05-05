Microsoft is nearing completion of its Windows 11 2024 Update rollout, pushing version 24H2 to the final wave of eligible devices amid unresolved bugs and compatibility holds.

Version 24H2 enables some AI features for compatible PCs and follows Microsoft’s usual roadmap of security updates and new features. The new features include an energy-saver mode, content-adaptive brightness control, and more ways to personalize lock screens.

“We have reached the last phase of the gradual rollout for version 24H2 via Windows Update on Settings,” Microsoft announced on May 2. At the same time, the company published a list of unresolved known issues.

Windows 11 Version 24H2 update will automatically apply to personal PCs

IT personnel managing employees’ PCs can deploy the update manually. Windows 11 Home and Pro users may receive the update automatically as part of Microsoft’s phased rollout.

The latest version of Windows 11 has suffered some high-profile bugs since it was widely released in October 2024. In November, Microsoft recommended skipping the October and November updates entirely in order to avoid a problem that could prevent the system from receiving any future security updates in the rare case the updates were installed using physical media.

Microsoft releases list of known issues and compatibility holds

Users have reported bugs, including system crashes, a misplaced File Explorer menu, and more. Microsoft included its list of known issues in the release notes, drawing attention to:

Errors when launching AVD applications using the App attach feature.

Remote desktop freezing after installing the January Windows 11 update on Windows Server 2025 devices. Version 24H2 resolves this issue.

Authentication issues when using PKINIT protocol in Kubernetes. The April 2025 security update resolves this issue.

A small subset of devices that use object recognition may experience applications becoming unresponsive when the camera is in use.

Safe Exam Browser application version 3.7 or lower will not function.

Older driver versions of the Easy Anti-Cheat application may result in a blue screen crash.

Intel Smart Sound Technology drivers may cause devices to crash.

Microsoft also flagged compatibility holds for the following conditions, which will block devices from receiving the update:

Errors in wallpaper applications. This is an ongoing issue. Updating the applications might fix the issue.

Audio output might fail on some devices using Dirac Audio with cridspapo.dll.

Microsoft identified some of the reported system crashes as being caused by incompatibility between Windows 11 and an sprotect.sys driver made by SenseShield Technology Co.

“This driver can be automatically introduced into a system as part of the installation process of many different applications,” Microsoft wrote in its most recent documentation of known issues in Version 24H2.

As a result, some devices with the incompatible driver have been placed under a hold and will not receive the update until the incompatibility is resolved.