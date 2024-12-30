Admins, take caution if you use physical media to install Windows security updates, Microsoft warned on Dec. 24. Installing the October or November 2024 updates for Windows 11, version 24H2 using a CD or a USB flash drive could prevent the operating system from accepting future security updates.

How to prevent Windows 11 version 24H2 from locking up security updates

The problem with the October or November 2024 update for Windows 11, version 24H2 only occurs “when the media is created to include” the version released between Oct. 8 and Nov. 12, Microsoft said. Updates delivered over the air through Microsoft Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog website are not affected.

To circumvent the problem, Microsoft recommends skipping the October or November updates if you install new versions using physical media. Installing the December 2024 version — Windows 11, version 24H2 from Dec. 10 or later — will prevent the issue from occurring.

Microsoft said they are “working on a resolution and will provide more information when it is available.”

SEE: Windows PowerToys updates bring quality-of-life tweaks for power users every month.

Newest version of Windows 11 enables AI features

Windows 11, version 24H2 was widely released in October and was intended to bring Redmond’s generative AI features into PCs. It brought support for Wi-Fi 7, a scrollable view for quick settings, an energy-saver mode, adaptive brightness control, and more to Windows 11. It also integrated the Copilot+ features designed to turn a contemporary Windows machine into an AI PC.

Other problems reported with version 24H2

Other official advisories about Windows 11, version 24H2 show various possible bugs detected since its initial release. Some users found games stopped running or displayed incorrect colors when using AutoHDR. This issue can be prevented by disabling AutoHDR.

Some Windows 11, version 24H2 users reported problems connecting with integrated speakers, Bluetooth speakers, and Bluetooth headsets. Microsoft issued a hold on affected devices preventing an upgrade.

A full list can be found on Microsoft’s known issues and notifications page.