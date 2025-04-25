Motorola launched its latest lineup of Razr foldable phones this week in New York, unveiling smarter, sleeker devices infused with artificial intelligence, led by a new partnership with AI startup Perplexity.

In particular, Motorola introduced its flagship Razr Ultra, which features an “AI key” and Moto AI powered by Perplexity’s answer engine, alongside integrations with Google Gemini, Microsoft’s Copilot, and Meta’s Llama models.

Perplexity’s smartphone debut

Perplexity, an AI search startup valued at around $9 billion, is making its smartphone debut through this Motorola deal. The integration means Perplexity will be pre-installed on Razr devices, allowing users to ask questions, set reminders, book reservations, and control media.

“Search shouldn’t be about endless links and ads — it should give the user directly what they want, and we think the best way to do that is through an answer engine,” Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said at the launch event, according to CNBC. “Your phone is now an answer machine, personal assistant and a research agent.”

A fight against Google’s dominance

Interestingly, Google reportedly blocked Motorola from making Perplexity the default assistant, according to statements made during Google’s antitrust trial, according to Bloomberg. Still, Srinivas called the deal a “victory” for Perplexity, saying, “For a startup like us to get distribution is the most important thing.”

Razr Ultra’s AI features, specs, pricing, availability

AI features

The Moto AI features on the Razr Ultra include the following.

Catch Me Up: Summarizes missed notifications.

Summarizes missed notifications. Remember This: Saves screenshots or notes for later.

Saves screenshots or notes for later. Pay Attention: Records and transcribes conversations.

Records and transcribes conversations. Next Move: Predicts what you might want to do next based on what’s on-screen.

Google’s Gemini will handle photo analysis since Google Photos is the default gallery, while Meta’s Llama will summarize messages stored directly on the phone for faster access.

Microsoft’s Copilot is also making its way to the Motorola Razr Ultra and Edge 60 Pro, giving users direct access to the AI chatbot through Moto AI. Users can simply say “Ask Copilot” to tap into its capabilities. This integration expands Microsoft’s AI reach beyond Lenovo’s Copilot+ PCs, making Motorola’s latest devices another key hub for its AI assistant.

Specs, pricing, available to purchase

Specs: The Razr Ultra sports a nearly 7-inch main screen and a 4-inch external display that can run AI tasks without opening the phone. Buyers can also expect a bump in performance, with a better front camera, bigger battery, and the ability to process tasks offline using on-device AI.

The Razr Ultra sports a nearly 7-inch main screen and a 4-inch external display that can run AI tasks without opening the phone. Buyers can also expect a bump in performance, with a better front camera, bigger battery, and the ability to process tasks offline using on-device AI. Price: The Razr Ultra is priced at $1,300. If that is too steep, the $700 base Razr offers similar AI features with slightly less powerful hardware.

The Razr Ultra is priced at $1,300. If that is too steep, the $700 base Razr offers similar AI features with slightly less powerful hardware. Availability: Pre-orders begin May 7, with full availability on May 15.

A win-win for Perplexity and Motorola

Perplexity isn’t making money from phone sales; instead, it’s about reach.

“We’re not making money off their sales or anything like that,” Srinivas told CNBC. “We’re looking for usage, and they’re looking for introducing amazing new, cool features, so it’s like a win-win for both of us.”

New Motorola users will receive a three-month trial of Perplexity Pro, unlocking features like deep research, Pro Shopping, and the ability to switch between multiple AI models.

By going native on smartphones, Perplexity hopes to expand its user base and change how people interact with AI. “Nobody uses AI on the weekends,” Srinivas added. “You can only achieve dialog of ubiquitous usage if you’re deeply ingrained in smartphones on a day-to-day basis.”

More from Motorola: Swarovski earbuds and a new watch

Motorola also unveiled Moto Buds Loop, open-ear earbuds with Bose sound tech and a Swarovski crystal-studded design, as well as the Moto Watch Fit, which is a fitness tracker with a 16-day battery life.