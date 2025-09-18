Image: tehcheesiong / Envato

China’s internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration, has banned certain large Chinese technology companies, including TikTok owner ByteDance, from purchasing Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D AI chips designed for the Chinese market, according to the Financial Times.

Speaking to reporters in London, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed disappointment with the decision.

“We can only be in service of a market if the country wants us to be,” Huang said.

‘They have larger agendas to work out between China and the US.’

“We probably contributed more to the China market than most countries have. And I’m disappointed with what I see,” Huang said at a press briefing in response to the Financial Times article. “But they have larger agendas to work out between China and the United States, and I’m understanding of that.”

Now, Nvidia’s projections will be determined in part by the actions of the U.S. and Chinese governments. “We’ve guided all financial analysts not to include China,” Huang said.

Nvidia is one of the largest companies by market capitalization. Its processors are key to the AI industry. In turn, President Donald Trump often frames the AI industry as a cornerstone of the US economy.

Instead of Chinese companies using American chips, China’s government aims to encourage the development of advanced domestic AI processors.

Nvidia has adapted to government restrictions on sales for several years

The guidance from the Cyberspace Administration is just the latest in a series of political push-and-pulls for Huang’s firm. Nvidia made the RTX Pro 6000D, which is based on the Blackwell GPU, for the Chinese market and expected to launch the downgraded chip this year. The RTX Pro 6000D was explicitly designed to comply with US restrictions on AI chips sold to China.

The company’s performance in China has been heavily restricted by the U.S. government, beginning with former President Joe Biden’s administration. Since September 2022, the US has allowed Nvidia to sell only a relatively low-powered chip in China, the H20 server chip.

Rules related to Nvidia’s sales in China changed rapidly after Trump took office for the second time. The US locked even H20s out of China with updated export controls this May.

Nvidia said it missed a projected $2.5 billion of revenue in Q2 as a result.

In August, Trump negotiated for 15% of Nvidia’s sales in China to be paid to the U.S. government. In exchange, the company will be able to sell the H20 in Beijing’s jurisdiction again.

This week, Trump and Huang are both in London to attend the joint announcement of US and UK AI infrastructure initiatives.

Microsoft was among the many tech giants to commit billions to initiatives in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.