The days of everyone working from their kitchen tables or Amazon-purchased standing desks are fading fast. LinkedIn’s latest Workforce Confidence survey shows that remote work has been steadily declining in since 2020. While nearly half of workers were remote in October 2020, that number has dropped to just 26%, with most people (55%) back in the office full-time.

Meanwhile, hybrid and on-site arrangements are on the rise. A separate LinkedIn research shows most workers favor hybrid schedules. But among companies pushing for a return-to-office, one in three executives say they would like their employees back onsite full time.

“Before the pandemic, I never imagined working from home — I thrived on gathering people in person to collaborate and solve problems creatively,” says Andy Ramirez, head of marketing for Docker, in the comment section.

“Now, after nearly five years of remote work, I make an intentional effort to create them whenever possible, whether in person or by finding meaningful ways to replicate them digitally,” he continued.

“Hybrid work isn’t a binary choice; it’s a spectrum. The best companies recognize this and continuously iterate, experiment and refine their approach to get it right.”

The remote work lottery

Those who prefer working at their kitchen table, finding remote work has become something like winning the lottery. These positions make up only 8% of all job listings — down from 20% in 2022 — yet they attract nearly 40% of all applications. It’s no surprise that 70% of Americans feel stuck, believing it’s nearly impossible to find something better than what they have now.

Additionally, government job cuts and waves of corporate layoffs have lots of white-collar workers feeling trapped in their current roles. Recruiter Craig Murphy’s has some advice: Stay nimble and watch industry trends closely. “Now’s the time to level up your skills,” he warns, especially with AI. “The people who can work with automation tools and think critically are going to thrive — everyone else risks being left behind.”

Economic pressures mount

“It’s a tough market right now for job seekers in the US.,” says Claire Ballentine, personal finance reporter at Bloomberg News. “Tariffs are sending shockwaves through the economy and stock market, and businesses are cutting back on hiring. That’s leaving white-collar workers with a sense of pessimism. Those with stable jobs are just hanging on, fearing there is nothing better out there.

In related news, a record number of Americans are working multiple jobs — 8.9 million people according to recent data, the highest number recorded since 1994. The reason isn’t hard to guess: Inflation is still squeezing household budgets despite showing signs of easing.

The job market looks solid on paper, with more openings in January and fewer layoffs, but there’s growing anxiety about what trade policies impact this stability.

Whether you’ve swapped your slippers for slingbacks and are back at the office full-time, are juggling multiple jobs to make ends meet, or one of the lucky few still working remotely, one thing is clear: Adaptability is key. As economic weirdness continues and what defines the workplace keeps evolving, those who can embrace and leverage new technologies will have the edge.

