Microsoft has launched the Windows 365 Link, a compact cloud-based PC designed for businesses that rely on virtual desktops. First introduced in November 2024 at Microsoft Ignite, the device is now available for purchase in multiple countries.

Unlike a regular PC, the Windows 365 Link does not store files, apps, or data locally. Instead, users log into their Windows 365 Cloud PC, where all their work is saved and processed. This design improves security since no sensitive information is left on the physical device.

Under the hood: Specs and features

While the Windows 365 Link isn’t built for power-intensive tasks, it does come with decent hardware for a cloud-dependent system:

Processor: Intel N250

Intel N250 RAM: 8 GB LPDDR5

8 GB LPDDR5 Storage: 64 GB UFS

64 GB UFS Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet Ports: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-A (x3), USB-C (x1)

HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-A (x3), USB-C (x1) Size: 120mm x 120mm x 30mm (about 4.7 inches square)

The device also supports dual-display setups, making it suitable for professional environments where multiple screens are needed.

Pricing and availability

The Windows 365 Link is priced at:

$349.99 in the U.S.

£349.99 in the U.K.

€419 in Germany

JPY$56,800 in Japan

CAD$519.99 in Canada

AUD$639 in Australia

NZD$739 in New Zealand

However, it won’t be available for direct retail purchase; businesses must acquire the Windows 365 Link through authorized Microsoft resellers and commercial partners.

Depending on your region, Microsoft’s Windows 365 Link is available through authorized enterprise resellers, including SHI International Corp., ASI Solutions, Insight Canada Inc., Japan Business Systems, Inc., and Bechtle Ltd.