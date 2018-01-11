North Korea is likely underwriting cyberattacks by mining Monero

The rise of cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin has fueled a lot of speculation about why and where they are on the being used. However, there are countless altcoins that exist—digital tokens that use blockchain technology, but are spendable and mined in different ways.
AlienVault recently released a new report stating North Korea might be mining Monero tokens. TechRepublic's Dan Patterson met with AlienVault threat engineer Chris Doman to explain why North Korea might be interested in this cryptocurrency.
SEE: Network security policy template (Tech Pro Research)
Like Bitcoin, Monero is a popular cryptocurrency that uses a public ledger to record transactions, however it's more difficult to track these transactions. It's also more efficient to process on computers, he said.
"We're seeing a lot of people switch from Bitcoin mining to Monero mining. It's more profitable to do that with malware, and more anonymous too," he said. There is also a correlation between the rise in the price of Bitcoin and the amount of systems infected. "As those prices rise, so will infections," he added.
Also see
- What is blockchain? Understanding the technology and the revolution (free PDF)(TechRepublic)
- How one hacker stole $226K worth of cryptocurrency from Oracle servers (TechRepublic)
- Cheat sheet: Blockchain (TechRepublic)
- PyCryptoMiner enslaves your PC to mine Monero (ZDNet)
- The risky business of bitcoin: High-profile cryptocurrency catastrophes of 2017 (ZDNet)
Disclosure
Leah Brown has nothing to disclose. She does not hold investments in the technology companies she cover.
Full Bio
Leah Brown is the Associate Social Media Editor for TechRepublic. She manages and develops social strategies for TechRepublic and Tech Pro Research.