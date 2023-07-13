Looking for an alternative to notion? Our comprehensive list covers the best notion alternatives, their key features, pricing, pros, cons and more.

Notion was designed as a note-taking app, but over time has evolved into powerful project management software. While Notion offers several advantages, such as its flexibility, customization and specialized note-taking capabilities, it is not for everyone. In this article, we share the top Notion competitors and alternatives for 2023, including a quick comparison table and the pros, cons, pricing and features of each project management application on our list.

Top Notion competitors and alternatives: Comparison table

The following table gives an overview of how each of the Notion alternatives on our list compares in terms of their core features:

Built-in messaging Native time tracking Gantt charts Workflow automation Starting price Coda No Yes Yes Yes $10 per user per month Taskade Yes No No Yes $4 per user per month ProofHub Yes Yes Yes Yes $45 per month (flat fee) ClickUp Yes Yes Yes Yes $5 per user per month Airtable No No Yes Yes $10 per user per month Trello Yes No No No $5 per user per month Hive Yes Yes Yes Yes $12 per user per month Asana Yes Yes Yes Yes $10.99 per user per month

Coda: Best for document management With its powerful database functionality, extensive range of templates and document management features, Coda is one of the top alternatives to Notion currently available. While Coda has a steep learning curve, it is a more comprehensive project management solution compared to Notion. With Coda, you get a higher level of customization to tailor the platform according to your business needs. Features Document management tools with version history and user permission features.

Access to a variety of prebuilt templates for a variety of applications.

Formula editor with autocomplete suggestions, formula library and debugging tools.

Workflow automation to help streamline project management processes. Pros Extensive range of prebuilt templates.

Powerful database functionality.

Feature-rich free plan Cons User interface is not intuitive.

No desktop app.

Lack of advanced formatting. Pricing Free: No cost and unlimited users.

No cost and unlimited users. Pro: $10 per user per month billed annually, or $12 per user per month billed monthly.

$10 per user per month billed annually, or $12 per user per month billed monthly. Team: $30 per user per month billed annually, or $36 per user per month billed monthly.

$30 per user per month billed annually, or $36 per user per month billed monthly. Enterprise: Customized

Taskade: Best for real-time team collaboration Taskade is a popular project management tool. It’s similar to Notion in terms of its note-taking capabilities. However, with Taskade, you get a cleaner and more minimalist interface. While Taskade might not offer the same level of customization as Notion, it excels in real-time team collaboration tools. Features Built-in messaging system with video chat capability.

Nested task lists so users can break down large or complicated projects into more manageable subtasks.

Mind map view to visually organize and connect ideas and tasks.

Customizable templates for a variety of use cases. Pros Comprehensive knowledge base.

Excellent collaboration tools.

Lots of pricing plans to suit different size teams. Cons Slow loading.

No Gantt charts or time tracking. Pricing Free for up to three users.

for up to three users. Starter: $4 per user per month billed annually, or $8 per user billed monthly.

$4 per user per month billed annually, or $8 per user billed monthly. Plus: $8 per user per month billed annually, or $16 per user billed monthly.

$8 per user per month billed annually, or $16 per user billed monthly. Pro: $19 per user per month billed annually, or $39 per user billed monthly.

$19 per user per month billed annually, or $39 per user billed monthly. Business: $49 per user per month billed annually, or $99 per user billed monthly.

$49 per user per month billed annually, or $99 per user billed monthly. Organization: $99 per user per month billed annually, or $199 per user billed monthly.

$99 per user per month billed annually, or $199 per user billed monthly. Enterprise: Customized.

ProofHub: Best for project scheduling and planning ProofHub is an all-in-one project management solution with a focus on project scheduling and planning. You get a variety of project management tools, including task management, project views, Gantt charts and time tracking. Compared to Notion, ProofHub offers a more structured approach to project management. Features Collaboration tools including discussion boards, group chat and one-on-one messaging.

Extensive proofing and review tools.

Dashboard customization tools with a ‘quick add’ button to save favorite tools to the main dashboard. You can also easily change the interface language.

Extensive reporting, including detailed reports on project progress and workload management.

Advanced admin control features to protect sensitive information without restricting team productivity. Pros All-in-one solution.

Detailed project reports.

Excellent task management tools. Cons Restrictive free plan.

Light on integrations. Pricing Personal: Free with basic features.

Free with basic features. Essential: $45 per month billed annually, or $50 per month billed monthly.

$45 per month billed annually, or $50 per month billed monthly. Ultimate Control: For the first three months, ProofHub is $89 per month billed annually, or $99 billed monthly. After that, pricing increases to $150 per month.

ClickUp: Best for small teams and freelancers ClickUp offers a wider range of features compared to Notion, making it a more robust project management solution. It also supports more third-party integrations, although there is a steeper learning curve. With ClickUp, you get more dashboard customization, so users that only need basic tools can tailor the interface accordingly. This makes ClickUp an ideal project management platform for freelancers and small teams. Features Agile support features, including sprint widgets, integration with agile applications and agile-optimized dashboards.

Variety of project views, including mind maps, Gantt charts and kanban boards.

Unlimited storage in higher-priced plans.

Numerous built-in automation tools. Pros Extensive agile support.

Powerful automation engine.

Variety of project data import options. Cons Default notification settings can get overwhelming.

Initial setup is confusing.

Limited mobile app functionality. Pricing Free: No cost with unlimited plan members.

No cost with unlimited plan members. Unlimited: $5 per user per month billed annually, or $9 per user billed monthly.

$5 per user per month billed annually, or $9 per user billed monthly. Business: $12 per user per month billed annually, or $19 per user billed monthly.

$12 per user per month billed annually, or $19 per user billed monthly. Business Plus: $19 per user per month billed annually, or $29 per user billed monthly.

$19 per user per month billed annually, or $29 per user billed monthly. Enterprise: Contact ClickUp's sales team for pricing information.

Airtable: Best for customization Airtable is a versatile project management platform that offers a powerful combination of database functionality and a spreadsheet-style interface. Compared to Notion, Airtable offers more advanced tools and can handle a larger volume of data. The added level of complexity does come with a steeper learning curve, but it’s worth it for teams or individuals that need project management software for large or complex projects. Features Custom forms that can be used to collect and feed data directly into Airtable projects.

Interface designer to build and customize apps.

Team collaboration tools with real-time updates to support communication.

Link documents within Airtable for easy access and to connect various files with users or projects. Pros Highly customizable.

Visually appealing UI.

Excellent document sharing and management tools. Cons Steep learning curve, especially for users new to spreadsheets.

Gantt charts are only available in higher-priced plans.

Limited reporting and analytics. Pricing Free: No cost with unlimited bases for up to five users, and unlimited commenter and read-only users.

No cost with unlimited bases for up to five users, and unlimited commenter and read-only users. Plus: $10 per user per month billed annually, or $12 per user billed monthly.

$10 per user per month billed annually, or $12 per user billed monthly. Pro: $20 per user per month billed annually, or $24 per user billed monthly.

$20 per user per month billed annually, or $24 per user billed monthly. Enterprise: Contact Airtable's sales team for pricing information.

Trello: Best free plan Trello is one of the most easy-to-use tools on this list, allowing for simplified project management. While Trello might not be suitable for more complex projects, it does offer an impressive range of features. The free plan offered by Trello is outstanding, as it offers a highly visual kanban board interface, along with collaboration tools and integration capabilities. If you’re looking for a free or simple alternative to Notion, Trello would be a top choice. Features Variety of templates covering various use cases, including customizable and prebuilt layouts.

Built-in automations to help minimize time spent on recurring tasks and reduce the potential for human error.

Customizable kanban boards with drag-and-drop functionality to help simplify task management. Pros Outstanding free plan.

Simple to use.

Robust automation features. Cons Not suited for complex projects.

Limited reporting and analytics.

Missing more advanced project management tools, such as Gantt charts. Pricing Free: No cost for unlimited cards and up to 10 boards per Workspace.

No cost for unlimited cards and up to 10 boards per Workspace. Standard: $5 per user per month billed annually, or $6 per user billed monthly.

$5 per user per month billed annually, or $6 per user billed monthly. Premium: $10 per user per month billed annually, or $12.50 per user billed monthly.

$10 per user per month billed annually, or $12.50 per user billed monthly. Enterprise: Between $7.38 and $17.50 per user per month, depending on the number of users. Teams with more than 5,000 users can contact Atlassian for custom pricing.

Hive: Best for analytics Hive and Notion share some similarities, but there are key differences between the two platforms. Most notably, Hive focuses more on reporting, analytics and team collaboration tools, making it ideal for teams that have outgrown Notion and need a solution with more powerful project management features. Features Hive analytics include a variety of tools, including reports and charts for project summaries, resource management and cost tracking.

Communication and collaborative tools, including instant messaging and group chat features.

Time tracking tools to manage project costs, optimize resource allocation and keep projects on schedule. Pros Clean and organized interface.

Powerful analytics tools.

Customizable dashboards.

Visually appealing and modern UI. Cons Limited user permissions.

Extra cost for add-ons. Pricing Free: No cost for up to 10 users.

No cost for up to 10 users. Teams: $12 per user per month billed annually, or $18 per user billed monthly.

$12 per user per month billed annually, or $18 per user billed monthly. Enterprise: Contact Hive's sales team for pricing information.

Asana: Best for scalability Asana is one of the leading project management platforms and is well known for its ability to adapt and scale according to the needs of a project. Compared to Notion, you get better project structure and organization with Asana, making it a top choice for more complex projects. However, for basic project management, you may find it unnecessarily complex. Features Advanced data import and export tools allowing for easy transition to and from other project management applications.

Detailed project views, including project calendars, timelines, task dependencies and Gantt charts.

Variety of predefined workflows for users that need a standardized approach to project management. Pros Extensive list of project templates and third-party integrations.

Variety of data import options.

Easy to scale.

Team-specific workflows. Cons Unintuitive UI.

Overly complex for simple tasks. Pricing Basic: No cost for unlimited tasks, projects, messages, activity logs and file storage.

No cost for unlimited tasks, projects, messages, activity logs and file storage. Premium: $10.99 per user per month billed annually, or $13.49 per user billed monthly.

$10.99 per user per month billed annually, or $13.49 per user billed monthly. Business: $24.99 per user per month billed annually, or $30.49 per user billed monthly.

$24.99 per user per month billed annually, or $30.49 per user billed monthly. Enterprise: Contact Asana's sales team for pricing information.

Is Notion worth it?

Notion is worth it for businesses or individuals that value a collaborative workspace and simplicity in project management. It offers a decent range of features and is highly versatile software with numerous use cases.

That said, while Notion makes it easy to organize project information in one place, for more complex projects, it may not be the best solution. To determine whether Notion is suitable for your business, you will need to assess your specific requirements against the features it has to offer.

You can learn more by reading our full Notion review.

Notion pros and cons

As with all project management applications, Notion has its strengths and weaknesses. We’ve outlined these in the following table to help you understand whether Notion aligns with your business needs.

Pros Cons Specialized note-taking capabilities. No Gantt charts. Gentle learning curve. Limited security tools. Generous free plan. Slow performance with high volume of data. Highly customizable.

Notion pricing

Free: The free plan offers unlimited blocks for individuals, but limited blocks for teams.

The free plan offers unlimited blocks for individuals, but limited blocks for teams. Plus: The Plus plan, formerly known as the Team plan, is priced at $8 per user per month billed annually, or $10 per user billed monthly.

The Plus plan, formerly known as the Team plan, is priced at $8 per user per month billed annually, or $10 per user billed monthly. Business: The Business plan is priced at $15 per user per month billed annually, or $18 per user billed monthly.

The Business plan is priced at $15 per user per month billed annually, or $18 per user billed monthly. Enterprise: Customized pricing.

Do you need an alternative to Notion?

Whether or not you should use Notion depends on your business requirement and priorities. If you’re a freelancer, small business or startup with basic project management requirements, Notion could be an excellent choice. One of the standout features of Notion is its note-taking capabilities, so if that’s important to you, Notion offers a key advantage over other competitors on this list.

However, if you’re managing complex projects or a large project portfolio, you may need software with advanced tools, such as ProofHub or Hive. Likewise, if you need a simple project management app with an outstanding free version, consider using Trello.

Methodology

To compile our list of the best Notion competitors and alternatives, we evaluated a wide range of software, including applications that offered project management features missing in Notion. For our evaluation criteria, we looked at the software’s scalability, customer service, usability, features, pricing and other metrics. We also factored in customer reviews and ratings from reputable websites.