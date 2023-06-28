Get an in-depth review of the popular project management software ProofHub. Learn about its features, pricing plans, pros, and cons before making a decision.

Founded in 2012, ProofHub is a cloud-based, all-in-one project management and collaboration platform. With its intuitive UI, extensive features and scalable architecture, ProofHub can help teams plan, organize, collaborate on tasks and ensure timely project delivery. Organizations looking for a flexible project management tool may find ProofHub beneficial as it gives them complete control over their projects and teams. It can also be customized to suit a specific project deliverable. Companies that want to take the customizability of the tool a step further can white-label it to be consistent with their brand aesthetics with a custom domain, logo and colors.

If ProofHub does not meet your company’s needs, we have evaluated its top alternatives to help you select the best solution for your business requirements.

ProofHub pricing

Unlike other project management tools that offer a per-user pricing model, ProofHub has a flat pricing model, meaning the platform charges a single fixed fee regardless of the size of your team. ProofHub offers two pricing plans—the Essential plan and the Ultimate Control plan. Before making a purchase decision, you can try ProofHub for free for 14 days.

Essential plan

The Essential plan is a basic plan that costs $45 per month when billed annually or $50 per month when billed monthly. This plan includes unlimited users, 40 projects and 15 GB of storage. It also contains 22 core ProofHub features, including team discussions, files and documents, project templates, time tracking, Gantt charts and file versioning, proofing and approval.

This plan is ideal for small businesses and teams looking for basic project management features.

Ultimate Control plan

The Ultimate Control plan is ProofHub’s premium package designed for remote teams and large enterprises seeking deeper customization and additional capabilities for managing user roles. It costs $89 per month when billed annually or $99 per month when billed monthly. The Ultimate Control plan includes unlimited projects, unlimited users and 100 GB of storage. In addition to all core ProofHub features, the plan offers the following advanced capabilities:

White labeling.

IP restrictions.

Custom roles.

Data export.

Account transfer tool.

API access.

Workflows.

Project manager.

Manage trashed items.

Project and resource reports.

Advanced activity logs.

Priority support.

The Ultimate Control plan best suits large teams or enterprises seeking extra features and excellent support.

Key features of ProofHub

Tasks and project management

ProofHub provides a centralized platform for creating, organizing and managing projects. Its project management capability includes:

Time tracking: This allows you to accurately track how much time each team member spends on their tasks, either manually or using timers. You can also add timesheets, set time estimates and create time reports.

This allows you to accurately track how much time each team member spends on their tasks, either manually or using timers. You can also add timesheets, set time estimates and create time reports. Assignees: You can assign tasks to a particular team member based on their skill level.

You can assign tasks to a particular team member based on their skill level. Milestones: ProofHub allows you to monitor project progress as it moves through various stages of development.

ProofHub allows you to monitor project progress as it moves through various stages of development. Files and docs: Users can upload relevant project documents on the platform and share them with other team members for easy collaboration. You get 15 GB storage with the Essential plan and up to 100 GB with the Ultimate Control plan.

Users can upload relevant project documents on the platform and share them with other team members for easy collaboration. You get 15 GB storage with the Essential plan and up to 100 GB with the Ultimate Control plan. Track history: This feature allows you to track the progress of a project over time and check the changes made.

This feature allows you to track the progress of a project over time and check the changes made. Dependencies: This feature lets teammates see the tasks they are supposed to start first and which tasks are dependent on the completion of others.

Additionally, you can set project start and due dates to help you keep up with deadlines; meanwhile, the tool also allows users to categorize projects by grouping multiple projects under one heading. If you have created your project on another platform, you can import those files and tasks to ProofHub in CSV format.

Project views

ProofHub allows teams to visualize their projects in various formats. The Gantt view visually represents project timelines, task dependencies and progress. With the Gantt view, you can highlight critical paths, make necessary adjustments, set constraints and monitor the progress of projects to ensure they are on track. The table view provides a structured and organized way to display information, making tracking and managing project details easier.

With ProofHub board view, you can create customizable workflows with kanban boards. Its drag-and-drop capability allows you to move tasks across the board freely to change their status. Its advanced filtering capability lets users filter tasks by stages, labels and due dates. ProofHub also has a calendar view, which allows you to view events, tasks and milestones.

Reports

ProofHub offers insights into project progress to help users evaluate project health, address bottlenecks and identify areas for improvement. It offers five types of reports, including:

All project reports: These provide extensive information about each project, including who the project manager is, the status and progress of the project and its due date.

These provide extensive information about each project, including who the project manager is, the status and progress of the project and its due date. Project reports: These reports offer insights into project progress, task completion rates and team performance.

These reports offer insights into project progress, task completion rates and team performance. Resource reports: Similar to project reports, resource reports provide information about specific team members and an overview of each individual’s work.

Similar to project reports, resource reports provide information about specific team members and an overview of each individual’s work. Custom reports: Users can generate custom reports to gain current project information such as tasks, milestones and time tracked.

Users can generate custom reports to gain current project information such as tasks, milestones and time tracked. Workload reports: These reports help users track each team member’s workload.

Collaboration

ProofHub promotes effective collaboration among team members. It offers file sharing, discussions and real-time chat to facilitate communication and idea sharing. With ProofHub, you can use @mentions to call the attention of a particular team member to an action item or message.

ProofHub supports both one-on-one chat and group messages for general team communication and idea brainstorming.

ProofHub pros

Affordable and offers value for money.

Detailed project reports.

Highly customizable.

Offers iOS and Android mobile apps to help users work on the go.

Supports multiple assignees to a single task.

ProofHub cons

Limited integrations.

Storage is limited to 100 GB.

Lacks a budgeting tool.

Who is ProofHub best for?

ProofHub is best for teams and businesses seeking a web-based project management and collaboration platform. It is suitable for you if:

You work with remote or distributed teams.

You are a freelancer or a contractor.

You want to improve your team communication.

You want all your projects, tasks and discussions in one place.

You want a better process for assigning tasks and reporting updates.

While ProofHub offers a range of features that cater to different user needs, organizations and individuals must evaluate their specific requirements and consider how ProofHub aligns with their project management and collaboration demands.

If ProofHub isn’t ideal for you, check out these alternatives

Although ProofHub is a reliable and efficient project management tool, here are some noteworthy competitors to consider should it not meet your needs.

ProofHub Basecamp Trello Jira Starting price $45 per month $15 per user per month $5 per user per month when billed annually $7.75 per user per month Free trial 14 days 30 days 14 days Seven days Kanban board Yes Yes Yes Yes Collaboration Yes Yes Yes Yes Gantt chart view Yes Via third-party integration Via Power-Ups Yes Task management Yes Yes Yes Yes

Basecamp

Basecamp is a project management and team communication tool focusing on simplicity and ease of use. It offers task management, file sharing and centralized communication features to help teams stay organized and collaborate effectively. Those looking for an easy-to-use project management tool fare best with Basecamp. It is ideal for running simple projects. Basecamp allows users to pay a flat fee of $299 per month when billed annually or $349 per month when billed monthly.

Basecamp’s key features include:

Real-time group chat and direct message via Campfire and Pings.

Docs and files.

Reality hill charts.

Centralized project management.

Trello

Trello is a flexible and visual project management tool that uses a kanban board system. It allows users to create and manage tasks using cards and boards, making tracking progress and collaborating with team members easy. Trello has a built-in automation feature, allowing users to automate repetitive processes and streamline their workflows.

Trello’s key features include:

Two-factor authentication.

Mobile device management.

Multiple view options, including table view.

Kanban boards.

Jira

Jira is a robust project management tool commonly used in software development and IT teams. It provides features for issue tracking, agile project management and software development workflows, making it suitable for more technical projects. Software development teams or other technical professionals will likely find Jira more ideal for their use case than ProofHub.

Jira’s key features include:

Unlimited project boards.

Backlog and basic roadmaps.

Sandbox and release tracks.

Audit logs.

Data residency.

How we reviewed ProofHub

For our review of ProofHub, we gathered product information directly from ProofHub’s website, including features and targeted customers. We also read product documentation, white papers and datasheets. In addition to our primary research, we gathered user experience data from third-party review websites such as Gartner and other resources to learn about current and past user experiences.