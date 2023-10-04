nTask is a cloud-based software designed to prioritize tasks, manage resources, set goals, and control costs. Learn more with our comprehensive nTask review.

nTask is a relatively new project management software, but it has gained popularity due to its robust features and competitive pricing. In this guide, we will analyze nTask’s key capabilities, pricing options and notable alternatives to help determine if it’s the right project management solution for your needs.

nTask fast facts

Pricing: Starts at $3 per user per month billed yearly or $4 per user per month billed monthly.

Key features:

Meeting management capability.

Time tracking and timesheets.

Issue tracking capability.

Budgeting and financial summary.

nTask Pricing

nTask is an affordable project management solution. The company offers a free plan and three paid plans — payable monthly or annually. They also give exclusive discounts to NGOs and early-stage startups.

nTask Basic Plan

Budget-conscious teams with five members or fewer may find nTask’s basic plan beneficial. The plan gives you access to the necessary features needed to manage a simple project. You can create unlimited workspaces and tasks, track time and issues and visualize projects via list, grid or calendar view. Keep in mind that this plan lacks advanced project management capabilities; if you have a team of over five members, need file storage of over 100 MB and manage sub-tasks, task dependencies and milestones — consider nTask paid plans.

Premium

At $3 per user per month, billed annually, or $4 per user per month, billed monthly. nTask’s premium plan is ideal for individuals or teams just getting started with project management. It gives you access to Gantt and Kanban board views (unavailable in the Basic Plan), up to 5GB storage space and unlimited projects.

Business

This plan costs $8 per user per month when billed annually or $12 per user per month when billed monthly. nTask business plan is ideal for organizations with multiple teams and sub-teams working on different aspects of a project. Storage for this plan is limited to 10GB. The key features of this plan include:

Custom roles and permissions.

Risk tracking.

Advanced reporting (beta).

Custom fields.

Priority support.

Enterprise

The enterprise plan is designed for larger organizations with complex needs and dedicated support. nTask doesn’t advertise its enterprise plan pricing on its website; it encourages prospective customers to contact their sales team via email to get a personalized quote. Pricing for this plan will depend on the number of users on your team, the required features and any additional services, security or support needed.

Key features of nTask

Multiple view options

nTask gives users the flexibility to view their tasks and projects in various ways, such as list view, board view, calendar view and Gantt chart view, allowing users to choose the most suitable view for their needs. You can easily switch between list, grid and calendar views from the project dashboard (Figure A) to get a different perspective on your tasks and projects.

Figure A

The nTask board view menu is below the project menu on the sidebar. It allows users to organize and visualize tasks using a Kanban-style board. Keep in mind that the basic plan doesn’t support Kanban and Gantt views; it’s only available to paid plan users, but they can still use list, grid and calendar view.

Issue tracking

nTask is one of the best issue-tracking software. nTask issue tracking feature allows you to create and manage issues within your projects easily. You can create issues, assign them to team members, set due dates, add descriptions and attach files or screenshots to provide more context (Figure B). Additionally, you can categorize issues by priority levels or labels to easily prioritize and organize them.

Figure B

This particular feature benefits development teams by allowing them to track and prioritize bugs, new features and project improvements.

Time tracking and timesheets

nTask’s time-tracking feature lets you track the time spent on tasks and projects. This feature is handy for monitoring productivity, estimating project timelines and invoicing clients accurately. You can track time by clicking the play button at the top right corner of your task dashboard (Figure C).

Figure C

You can also manually enter time entries if needed. Additionally, nTask provides a timesheet view where you can view and manage all the project or task time entries in a centralized manner.

Figure D

Ease of use

nTask is an easy-to-use project management solution. I found that nTask has a user-friendly interface and intuitive navigation during my testing and evaluation. The layout is well organized, making finding and accessing different project management features easy.

The software offers a simple setup process, allowing users to start their projects quickly. The workspace dashboard (Figure E) overviews all workspaces, including their components such as projects, tasks, issues and risks. The task dashboards show ongoing tasks, status, priority, deadlines and progress, making it easy to stay on top of project progress.

Figure E

Although the platform is generally easy to use, it took me a while to figure out how to integrate external applications. The menu for integrations was not prominently displayed, and I had to search through the settings to locate it. Once I found it, however, the integration process was relatively straightforward.

Customer support

nTask offers impressive customer support to its users. The company provides multiple channels for customers to contact their support team, including live chat, email and a detailed knowledge base. The kind of support you will get depends on your pricing plan. For instance, Basic plan users will only gain access to a knowledge base and 24/5 chat support, while premium users get basic plan support plus an onboarding demo call. nTask offers business users priority support, while enterprise users get access to a dedicated account manager, custom onboarding and training program.

nTask Pros

Clear and accessible time tracking.

It has a low learning curve and is easy to use.

Highly affordable compared to other project management tools.

Offers time tracking and timesheets.

nTask Cons

Limited storage — max of 100GB.

Lackluster free plan.

Mobile app interface and performance can be improved.

nTask Integrations

nTask integrates with many third-party services, allowing you to connect it with the apps you use within your enterprise every day. nTask top integrations include:

Google and Outlook Calendar: By connecting Outlook Calendar and Google Calendar with the nTask app, you can easily schedule your tasks and meetings.

By connecting Outlook Calendar and Google Calendar with the nTask app, you can easily schedule your tasks and meetings. Google Meet: This integration allows you to schedule meetings and calls on Google Meet directly from nTask Meetings.

This integration allows you to schedule meetings and calls on Google Meet directly from nTask Meetings. Zoom: The platform allows you to connect your Zoom account and start audio or video calls from the nTask Meetings for better collaboration among team members.

The platform allows you to connect your Zoom account and start audio or video calls from the nTask Meetings for better collaboration among team members. Microsoft Teams: Like Zoom, you can integrate Microsoft Teams with nTask and start audio or video calls from the nTask Meetings.

Like Zoom, you can integrate Microsoft Teams with nTask and start audio or video calls from the nTask Meetings. Slack: nTask integration enables you to create projects and tasks in nTask from Slack and receive updates and notifications from nTask in Slack.

8 steps to integrate nTask with third-party services

Figure F

Login to your nTask account.

Click on the user profile at the bottom left of your account dashboard.

On the displayed menu, select Profile Settings.

Your profile settings and personal information window will display.

On the left panel, Click Apps & Integrations (The Apps & Integrations window will display).

From your list of integrations, click on Add the button for the service you want.

Select the service of your choice.

Click Authorize.

Alternatives to nTask

Features nTask Wrike ClickUp monday.com Starting price $3 per user per month (billed annually) or $4 per user per month (billed monthly) $9.80 per user per month $7 per user per month (billed annually) or $10 per user per month (billed monthly) $8 per user per month (billed annually) or $10 per user per month (billed monthly) Free forever plan Yes (5 member) Yes (Unlimited member) Yes (Unlimited) Yes (2 seats) File storage Min: 100MB, Max: 100GB Min: 2GB per account, Max: 15GB per user Min: 100MB, Max: Unlimited Min: 100MB, Max: 1000GB Time tracking Yes Paid plans (excluding Team) All paid plans only Limited to Pro and Enterprise plans Multiple views 5 5 16 8 Task management Yes Yes Yes Yes

Wrike: Best for professional service teams

Wrike is a work management and collaboration platform. The platform allows you to create and assign tasks, track project progress and monitor overall project performance. Wrike’s AI capabilities can provide valuable assistance in managing tasks and projects. The company recently launched an AI to generate subtasks and use intelligent search and smart suggestions. Wrike pricing starts at $9.80 per user per month.

For more information, read our comprehensive Wrike review.

ClickUp: Best for affordability

Although nTask is slightly cheaper than ClickUp, the former offers a generous free plan that supports unlimited members, while nTask caps its free membership to five members. ClickUp offers you the essential features to make basic and simple projects. The cheapest ClickUp plan costs $7 per user per month when billed annually or $10 per user per month when billed monthly.

For more information, read our comprehensive ClickUp review.

monday work management: Best for managing complex projects

monday work management is one of the best project management tools. Its versatility and advanced features make it a suitable nTask alternative for managing complex products. Monday work management also offers advanced customization options, allowing you to tailor the platform to your project management needs. You can create custom workflows, automate repetitive tasks and set up integrations with other tools to streamline your work processes. monday work management costs $8 per user per month when billed annually or $10 per user per month when billed monthly.

For more information, read our comprehensive monday work management review.

Review Methodology

To write this review, we tested and evaluated the nTask platform to gain first-hand experience with the tool’s core capabilities. We created a dummy project to learn how easy/complex it is to create a project on the platform, assign tasks, set due dates and track progress. We explored the platform’s time-tracking functionality to evaluate how easily users can track and log, as well as its integration capability. We compiled all the information gathered during our evaluation and analysis to write an unbiased review of nTask.

Our methodology for this review included hands-on testing, detailed feature analysis, comparisons with alternatives and consideration of pricing and user feedback.