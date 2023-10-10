Discover the best Apple deals during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Find amazing discounts on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches and more.

Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days running Oct. 10-11 includes discounts on some Apple products that can be used by business pros. The deals span watches, headphones, laptops and tablets. These deals are available for Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Student members.

Disclaimer: The pricing and product availability information was accurate when this article was written.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm While Apple just announced a newer model of its smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 9, the SE’s more basic features mean it’s a relatively streamlined and less expensive model. Also, the Apple Watch SE is kitted out with fitness-tracking tools and boasts a sleek design. The 2nd gen Apple Watch SE runs on watchOS 10 and is compatible with most other Apple products including Apple Pay. (Apple claims the Watch SE is carbon neutral, but that depends on some definitions of the term.) The Apple Watch SE is on sale for $199, which is a 20% discount from the usual price of $249. Amazon

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen The popular wireless AirPods Pro feature Apple’s own H2 audio chip, noise cancelation, a volume control adjuster on the stem, about 6 hours of battery life on one charge when Active Noise Cancellation is enabled and Siri integration. These AirPods Pro could come in handy if you’re taking a call in a crowded office or listening to music while jogging before work. The second generation of the AirPods Pro line was released in 2022. The AirPods Pro 2nd gen headphones (without AppleCare+) are available today for $189, which is a 24% discount from the starting price of $249. Amazon

2020 MacBook Air Apple’s 2020 version of its classic, slim laptop is a compact 13.3 inches, which is good for the business person on the go. This MacBook Air’s 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD storage will get the job done, while up to 18 hours of battery life cuts down on power anxiety during conferences. Even though this isn’t the newest laptop on the market, the Apple M1 chip with its 8-core CPU offers quality performance. You can get a 25% discount on the 2020 MacBook Air (without AppleCare+), dropping the price down to $749.99 from $999. Amazon

iPad 9th Gen This affordable iPad has 10.2 inches of screen size and weighs just 1.07 pounds, making it convenient for creative work, conferences or jut taking care of business on the go. The iPad 9th Gen runs on the A13 Bionic chip with 64 GB or 256 GB storage options, making it a couple of generations behind the current M2 chip, but certainly able to get the job done. The Apple pencil, smart keyboard and touch ID sign-in help with ease of use. Amazon has the iPad 9th Gen at a 24% discount today for $249 instead of the starting price of $329. Amazon

Yoxinta 3-in 1 Wireless Charging Station While not an official Apple product, this charging station is compatible with Apple products and deeply discounted. It can charge variants of the iPhone from iPhone 15 to iPhone 11, as well as charging Apple Watch models from 7 through SE and AirPods 2, 3 or Pro. Three devices can be charged at once, with a full charge on all three in two to three hours. The Yoxinta 3-in-1 wireless charging station in black or white is discounted 56% to $21.99 from its original price of $49.99. Amazon

