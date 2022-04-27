Okta and Duo provide solutions for maintaining data security. Compare the features of Okta and Duo to help you choose the best option for your identity and access management needs.

Identity and access management solutions like Okta and Duo are extremely valuable for maintaining organizational data security. Each of these vendors provides solutions for identity management, but not all of their features may be optimal for addressing your organization’s access and security requirements. This article will review the features and capabilities of each IAM platform so that you can choose the best solution for your organization.

What is Okta?

Okta is an identity management service solution that provides software features to address identity and security challenges. It enables organizations to connect securely with the right people and technologies while protecting their data.

What is Duo?

Duo is an access security solution that provides security to users with complete device visibility, intuitive authentication and comprehensive coverage.

Okta vs. Duo: Feature comparison

Feature Okta Duo Remote access security Yes Yes Identity verification options Yes Yes Knowledge-based support No Yes Security analytics and monitoring Yes Yes Document-based proofs Yes No

Head-to-head comparison: Okta and Duo

Remote access security

Okta enables secure access for remote users. In addition to collaboration tools to assist communication among remote teams, users can utilize cloud and on-premises services through deployment on a single sign-on solution.

Okta’s remote users can further secure their internal network with remote use by adding multi-factor authentication as a supplementary layer of security. MFA can be used to connect on-premises applications and access servers remotely. Additionally, users may integrate VPS solutions with SSO providers to support MFA.

Duo provides secure remote access for remote workforces that can be used without a VPN. Users can integrate the Duo’s secure remote access to protect on-premises and cloud environments without needing VPN connectivity.

The Duo Network Gateway is Duo’s remote access proxy which can streamline secure remote access for organizational members. The Duo Network Gateway enables access to all applications based on permission controls. Other flexible options for remote access include adding extra protection to existing VPNs with MFA.

Identity verification

Okta performs identity verification by enabling users to self-verify with knowledge-based or document-based proofs. Document-based proofs can include actions like providing driver’s licenses, whereas knowledge-based proofs can involve users answering questions to verify their identity. Enabling self-verification options for users can protect user security and reduce fraud risk.

Another way that Okta users can verify their identity is through SSO security and integrations . Authorized users can use the system’s IAM controls to verify users’ identities before allocating their level-based access to the organization’s systems and information.

Duo’s primary process for identity verification involves two-factor authentication, which requires users to perform two methods to verify their identity. This element of their zero trust security model protects against security threats that target passwords and accounts.

Duo’s 2FA platform combines the knowledge factor of identity verification with the possession factor of authentication to ensure security for their users and address threats such as keylogging, brute-force attacks, social engineering, stolen passwords and phishing attempts.

Security analytics and monitoring features

Okta’s security analytics enables users to gain visibility of their monitored security data. Their security monitoring widget allows users to view their organization’s metrics and suspicious activity reported by users. These metrics are automatically updated each time the widget loads.

Okta’s HealthInsight feature audits organization security settings and displays ways to increase security, while the ThreatInsight feature provides information about IP threats logged or blocked within the previous seven days. Together they support suspicious activity reporting. In addition, Okta’s integrations with other security analytics solutions contribute to security visibility and response.

Duo’s Trust Monitor surfaces security events to administrator users. It leverages up to 180 days of historical data to create a baseline of normal user and device behavior through analysis and modeling. It then scores deviations from the baseline behavior. This monitoring feature assesses the risk of the effect of each component and creates threat models to evaluate them.

Choosing between Okta and Duo

To find the best IAM solution for your needs, consider whether each solution’s features can adequately support your organization’s data security. For example, Duo’s two-factor authentication can be a more easily accessible solution for users that do not wish to utilize document-based proofs; Okta’s security analytics features may benefit organizations seeking insights and suggestions on improving their organizational security.