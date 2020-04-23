Otter.ai releases secure, live interactive transcripts for collaboration platforms

The new feature is available to Otter for Teams and Zoom subscribers with additional video collaboration integrations planned.

Voice transcription company Otter.ai has rolled out a new Live Video Meeting Notes feature, which enables participants to open a secure, live interactive transcript directly from a video conference, or after a meeting, according to the company. Otter.ai Live Video Meeting Notes enables users to access some of the same real-time features available in Otter Voice Meeting Notes, launched directly from a video conferencing platform, the company said.



Otter Live Video Meeting Notes is available for Otter for Teams and Zoom Pro subscribers or higher, and other video collaboration integrations are planned, the company said. To support remote workers and distance learners, Otter.ai is offering two months of free service when users sign up for Otter for Teams.



"Virtual meetings have skyrocketed during the COVID-19 outbreak as organizations recognize that high quality voice meeting notes are a critical tool for employee productivity when collaborating within an office or in any virtual meeting," said Sam Liang, CEO and founder of Otter.ai, in a statement.



Live Video Meeting Notes is geared at business users working from home and students attending classes online who want to highlight, share, search, and review their notes, the company said. Team members can generate and share secure quality notes so they can quickly get the information they need when they miss a meeting, Otter said.



The company is aiming to provide a productivity tool for business users who are juggling back-to-back video meetings, may not be able to join a meeting, or want to refer later to the meeting notes, Otter said.



Otter usage with Zoom meetings has increased by more than five times in the past few weeks, Liang added. "Otter has transcribed more than 25 million meetings, accounting for more than 750 million transcribed meeting minutes to date," he said.

The Otter.ai Live Video Meeting Notes Zoom integration includes:



Live transcription: All meeting participants can open the Otter.ai Live Transcript in the LIVE menu at the top of the Zoom window. Log into Otter.ai to highlight, comment, and add photos to the live meeting notes. Meeting hosts require Otter for Teams subscription.

Post-meeting transcription: Otter.ai will automatically download Zoom cloud recordings for transcription. Available to all Otter.ai users.

Headset support: Otter.ai Live Video Meeting Notes can capture both sides of a conversation when using headsets or earbuds.

"As an analyst who sits in as many as 15 meetings a day, both in-person and virtually, Otter.ai has been one of my top go-to meeting apps," said Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst at ZK Research, in a statement. "With the new Live Video Meeting Notes capability, folks can now access and annotate real-time notes during Zoom meetings. And since you can use Otter.ai with other video conferencing systems as well, all your notes are in one place."

Otter for Teams is an enterprise-ready web and mobile application that provides businesses additional collaboration, administration, and security capabilities, including:

Real-time, shareable, and collaboratively annotatable transcription with Live Video Meeting Notes

Team-wide custom vocabulary for boosting the accuracy of unique names, industry-specific terms, acronyms, and jargon

Shared speaker voiceprints

Centralized billing

User management

Reporting on usage statistics

Two-factor authentication

"The Otter.ai transcriptions provide our students with futuristic note taking services in a world where distractions are plentiful," said Joshua Hori, accessible technology analyst at University of California, Davis. "As campuses work towards implementing universal design, Otter.ai has brought us that much closer in creating accessibility for all students and allows us to focus our real-time captioning resources where needed."

Otter.ai generates smart notes that sync audio, text, and images, the company said. Users can search, play, edit, organize, and share meeting notes from any device via the Otter Voice Meeting Notes app.

